Redditor shares downloadable high-res redesigned Microsoft Office app icons pack

Earlier this year, Microsoft quietly started testing a new look for its Office app icons. It’s the first major visual refresh since 2018. The company hasn’t officially released the full pack yet. But we now know what the redesigned Office app icons look like, thanks to Reddit user u/Thunder_Ruler0 (via Neowin).

The redesigned Microsoft Office app icons pack is based on blurry preview images leaked earlier

The Reddit user shared a set of high-res icons based on the leaked designs on the r/Windows 11 subreddit. They weren’t built from scratch. Instead, the user cleaned up blurry preview images, downscaled and upscaled them, then used DALL·E 3 to rework the details. Now, the redesigned Office app icons pack is getting all the hype on Reddit.

The whole project took about two hours, and the creator says they won’t be tweaking the set of Office app icons further. It’s meant as a placeholder for those who are tired of waiting and want a taste of the possible future look now.

There’s no guarantee Microsoft will even ship these leaked designs. They could be scrapped entirely or arrive in a more polished or completely different design altogether.

Microsoft Outlook app icon adopts the OG yellow color scheme

What’s interesting is that the redesigned Office app icons pack includes a yellow Outlook icon. The icon design dates back to the app’s original color scheme before it turned blue years ago. Many users said the yellow feels more recognizable and distinct than the current palette.

If you’re curious, the full pack is available on Google Drive, but you’ll need to convert the PNG files into .ICO format to apply them manually. Until Microsoft makes a move, this pack might be your best option for a fresh Office look.