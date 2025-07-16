Can You Block Fox News on msn.com or Bing News?

by Radu Tyrsina 

No – on the main MSN.com or Bing News website, you can’t block individual sources like Fox News. It’s an automated, one-size-fits-all feed, so hiding them won’t work. That’s by design.

Table of contents

✔️ Here’s What Actually Works

1. In the Windows News App or Microsoft Start

These apps let you hide specific sources:

  • Click the three-dot menu (…) on an article.
  • Select “Hide stories from [source]” (e.g. Fox News) and confirm.
  • The source won’t appear in your feed anymore—but this only applies to the News App/Start, not msn.com or Bing.

2. In Microsoft Edge (on New Tab / Widgets page)

You can disable the entire news feed:

  • Open a new tab in Edge.
  • Click the gear icon (⚙️) to access settings.
  • Change “Show content” (or “Show news”/“MSN content”) to Off.
  • This removes the news – including Fox – but it’s all or nothing.

Here’s a Reddit-backed hint that works well:

“On the new tab page, click the gear (settings) icon. Set ‘Show content’ to off …”

🎥 Quick Video Guide

Want a visual walkthrough? Here’s a helpful (non-Fox-specific) video on disabling the News feed in Edge:

🧭 Summary Table

ScenarioOption 1: Hide Fox OnlyOption 2: Remove Entire News Feed
msn.com or Bing.com❌ Not possible✅ Only full feed removal via Edge settings
News App / Microsoft Start✅ Yes – hide specific sources❌ Not needed (already hides sources)
Edge New Tab or Widgets❌ Can’t hide single source✅ Yes – turn off content via ⚙️ gear menu

✅ What You Can Do Now

  1. If you’re in the Windows News App or Microsoft Start:
    • Use the three-dot menu on a Fox News article → “Hide stories from Fox News.”
  2. If you’re viewing MSN.com or Bing.com:
    • You can’t block Fox—consider using the News App or disabling feed entirely in Edge.
  3. If you don’t want any news feed in Edge:
    • Open a new tab → click ⚙️ → set Show content to Off.

📝 Final Takeaway

  • Blocking single news sources (like Fox) is only possible in the News app or Microsoft Start.
  • On msn.com or Bing, the feed is monolithic—either it’s all included or none.
  • Want a clean browsing experience on Edge? Turn off the feed completely via the new tab settings.
