Can You Block Fox News on msn.com or Bing News?

No – on the main MSN.com or Bing News website, you can’t block individual sources like Fox News. It’s an automated, one-size-fits-all feed, so hiding them won’t work. That’s by design.

✔️ Here’s What Actually Works

1. In the Windows News App or Microsoft Start

These apps let you hide specific sources:

Click the three-dot menu (…) on an article.

on an article. Select “Hide stories from [source]” (e.g. Fox News) and confirm.

(e.g. Fox News) and confirm. The source won’t appear in your feed anymore—but this only applies to the News App/Start, not msn.com or Bing.

2. In Microsoft Edge (on New Tab / Widgets page)

You can disable the entire news feed:

Open a new tab in Edge.

in Edge. Click the gear icon (⚙️) to access settings.

to access settings. Change “Show content” (or “Show news”/“MSN content”) to Off .

(or “Show news”/“MSN content”) to . This removes the news – including Fox – but it’s all or nothing.

Here’s a Reddit-backed hint that works well:

“On the new tab page, click the gear (settings) icon. Set ‘Show content’ to off …”

🎥 Quick Video Guide

Want a visual walkthrough? Here’s a helpful (non-Fox-specific) video on disabling the News feed in Edge:

🧭 Summary Table

Scenario Option 1: Hide Fox Only Option 2: Remove Entire News Feed msn.com or Bing.com ❌ Not possible ✅ Only full feed removal via Edge settings News App / Microsoft Start ✅ Yes – hide specific sources ❌ Not needed (already hides sources) Edge New Tab or Widgets ❌ Can’t hide single source ✅ Yes – turn off content via ⚙️ gear menu

✅ What You Can Do Now

If you’re in the Windows News App or Microsoft Start: Use the three-dot menu on a Fox News article → “Hide stories from Fox News.” If you’re viewing MSN.com or Bing.com: You can’t block Fox—consider using the News App or disabling feed entirely in Edge. If you don’t want any news feed in Edge: Open a new tab → click ⚙️ → set Show content to Off.

📝 Final Takeaway