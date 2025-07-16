Can You Block Fox News on msn.com or Bing News?
No – on the main MSN.com or Bing News website, you can’t block individual sources like Fox News. It’s an automated, one-size-fits-all feed, so hiding them won’t work. That’s by design.
Table of contents
✔️ Here’s What Actually Works
1. In the Windows News App or Microsoft Start
These apps let you hide specific sources:
- Click the three-dot menu (…) on an article.
- Select “Hide stories from [source]” (e.g. Fox News) and confirm.
- The source won’t appear in your feed anymore—but this only applies to the News App/Start, not msn.com or Bing.
2. In Microsoft Edge (on New Tab / Widgets page)
You can disable the entire news feed:
- Open a new tab in Edge.
- Click the gear icon (⚙️) to access settings.
- Change “Show content” (or “Show news”/“MSN content”) to Off.
- This removes the news – including Fox – but it’s all or nothing.
Here’s a Reddit-backed hint that works well:
“On the new tab page, click the gear (settings) icon. Set ‘Show content’ to off …”
🎥 Quick Video Guide
Want a visual walkthrough? Here’s a helpful (non-Fox-specific) video on disabling the News feed in Edge:
🧭 Summary Table
|Scenario
|Option 1: Hide Fox Only
|Option 2: Remove Entire News Feed
|msn.com or Bing.com
|❌ Not possible
|✅ Only full feed removal via Edge settings
|News App / Microsoft Start
|✅ Yes – hide specific sources
|❌ Not needed (already hides sources)
|Edge New Tab or Widgets
|❌ Can’t hide single source
|✅ Yes – turn off content via ⚙️ gear menu
✅ What You Can Do Now
- If you’re in the Windows News App or Microsoft Start:
- Use the three-dot menu on a Fox News article → “Hide stories from Fox News.”
- If you’re viewing MSN.com or Bing.com:
- You can’t block Fox—consider using the News App or disabling feed entirely in Edge.
- If you don’t want any news feed in Edge:
- Open a new tab → click ⚙️ → set Show content to Off.
📝 Final Takeaway
- Blocking single news sources (like Fox) is only possible in the News app or Microsoft Start.
- On msn.com or Bing, the feed is monolithic—either it’s all included or none.
- Want a clean browsing experience on Edge? Turn off the feed completely via the new tab settings.
