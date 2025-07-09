Replit partners with Microsoft to bring no-code software building to the enterprise

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Replit and Microsoft are teaming up to make enterprise app development as simple as writing a sentence. Through a new strategic partnership announced today, Microsoft customers will soon be able to build and deploy production-ready apps using Replit’s natural language-based development platform, with no coding skills needed.

The collaboration opens the door for business teams, not just engineers, to create custom, secure tools on Microsoft Azure. Replit’s integration with Azure services like Container Apps, Virtual Machines, and Neon Serverless Postgres will allow users to build directly on Replit and deploy within Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

The goal is speed and accessibility. Teams in sales, design, marketing, and operations can now bypass technical bottlenecks to solve problems or prototype internal tools, all while staying inside enterprise-grade security frameworks.

This partnership democratizes development across organizations,” said Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft America. “Business teams can innovate without hitting technical barriers.

Replit already serves more than 500,000 business users and counts companies like Zillow among its enterprise adopters. Users can soon buy Replit directly from the Azure Marketplace, making procurement faster and easier for IT departments. The company also plans to support direct deployment to a customer’s Azure instance down the line.

CEO Amjad Masad says Replit’s mission is to put software building into the hands of anyone with an idea. “Whether launching a startup or solving problems within a company, you shouldn’t need to know how to code to make software,” he said.

Replit’s platform, already SOC 2 Type II compliant, ensures enterprises get governance, control, and scale, without the friction of traditional development cycles. With Microsoft’s backing, it’s now aiming to be the default way for non-coders to build inside the cloud.

