Roblox quietly appears on Xbox PC Store with crossplay

Roblox has unexpectedly shown up on Microsoft’s Xbox PC store. The listing named as Robolox – Windows was spotted yesterday by folks at XboxEra, suggesting that Microsoft and Roblox are expanding how the platform is distributed.

Per the news outlet, the app weighs around 200MB and appears to be separate from the traditional PC and mobile versions players are used to.

What makes this release interesting is its description. As seen in the screenshot above, the store page highlights Xbox cross-platform multiplayer and Xbox cross-platform co-op. For the unitisted, these features aren’t normally tied to the standard PC version.

If we have to soeculate, there’s possibility that the app could be the console build adapted for PC. And not the open-ended version already available on Windows through the Roblox website.

The console edition has historically been more curated than the PC and mobile counterpart and are often criticized for inconsistent quality and safety issues. .

While the new listing is not a Play Anywhere title, its presence in the Xbox app could make cross-device play more seamless for Xbox gamers. Neither Microsoft nor Robolox has talked about this listing so far. If any of company goes on to say sonething, we’ll update this article.

Article feature image source: Roblox