Sam Altman Blasts Elon Musk Over Apple Bias Claims, Says He Rigs X for Himself

Here we go again! OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has blasted Elon Musk on X, accusing him of rigging X to promote his own content. The bashing came just hours after Musk accused Apple of unfairly boosting ChatGPT.

Altman vs. Musk: The Feud That Just Won’t Quit

It started when Musk, fresh off the launch of Grok 4, claimed Apple’s App Store policies make it “impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1.”

He even called it an “unequivocal antitrust violation” and vowed legal action. Musk also fumed that Apple’s “Must Have” app section leaves out X and Grok, despite their high rankings.

“Are you playing politics?” Musk asked Apple, hinting at bias. Altman wasted no time hitting back via a post on X, calling Musk’s accusation “remarkable” and tossing in a stinging reminder of Musk’s own alleged tactics. He noted:

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn’t like.

Altman even linked to an article accusing Musk of creating a special system to show his tweets first. “I hope someone will get counter-discovery on this,” Altman added, clearly inviting legal scrutiny.

The spat comes as Apple deepens its partnership with OpenAI, integrating ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Mac. For the unitiated, ChatGPT is currently at the top of the App Store while Grok sits at #5. No wonder, that’s clearly annoying Musk.