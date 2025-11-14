Samsung’s New Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G Copilot+ PC Available to Buy Online in the UK

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G Copilot+ PC up for sale on Samsung UK website. The listing has spilled all the details about its specifications and pricing. What’s surprising is that the company hasn’t officially announced it yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G features & specs

The Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G flaunts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It comes with an anti-glare finish for comfortable viewing indoors and outdoors. The company is pairing the Copilot+ PC with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB eUFS storage. Speaking of audio, it comes with Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For performance, the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G features an Adreno GPU and a Snapdragon X processor (X1-26-100) under the hood. That’s an octa-core SoC clocking up to 3.0GHz. By the name, you can tell it’s a 5G device. Plus, it also uses a SIM card slot so that you can browse at Sub-6 5G speed. If you are a working professional who lives on the web, the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G is a great choice for you.

Not to forget, Samsung is also offering multiple connectivity options with this Arm-based Copilot+ PC. You get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x USB 4.0 ports, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 with 4K@60Hz output, a microSD slot, and a headphone/mic jack.

Moving on, the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G packs a 61.2Wh battery and comes with a 65W USB-C charger with superfast charging. Thankfully, you get the charging brick with the laptop. The latest laptop weighs nearly 1.66kg and is 15.5mm thick, making it an ideal option for anyone who is always on the go.

Image: Samsung Image: Samsung Image: Samsung

Available in the UK; might come to other regions

Samsung has listed the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G 16GB/512GB at a price tag of £949 (~ $1248). You can grab this laptop only in Sapphire Blue color. At this point, there’s no information on when this laptop will launch in other regions. If there’s any update, we’ll post it here only.

via: XpertPick