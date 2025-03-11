SharePoint will suggest users how to format quick links with recommended icons and images

The new enhancement will be added to SharePoint in April.

SharePoint’s Design Ideas will soon be enhanced to give users suggestions on formatting links.

In a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the Redmond-based tech giant says Design Ideas can recommend icons and images for the links and show users how different card sizes would look for a single quick link in a section.

Here’s what the entry says:

Design Ideas now provides formatting suggestions for the quick links webpart. This includes suggesting icons and images for a given link, as well as showing how the webpart would look with different card sizes, for single quick link webparts in a section.

According to the entry, Microsoft will add the enhancement to SharePoint in April.

In recent news, Microsoft announced that the platform will get dozens of AI agents. The company teased a major AI integration with SharePoint, earlier this year.