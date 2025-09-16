skate. Launches in Early Access Today: Check Release Time, Minimum PC Requirements, Supported Platforms & More

Early Access is live on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

EA has officially opened the doors for skate. Early Access today (September 16, 2025). Meaning, you can now dive into San Vansterdam’s open playground two years before the game’s full launch.

The earky access gives fans a chance to explore the city, try multiplayer skating, and experience new content updates as they roll out regularly.

skate. is designed to keep friends connected, no matter their platform. From day one, the game offers both cross-play and cross-progression. That means you can skate with players on other systems and keep your progress synced everywhere you log in. Whether you switch from console to PC, your achievements and unlocks follow you seamlessly.

The Early Access version of skate. is available on a wide range of systems. Supported platforms include:

  • PlayStation 4 and 5
  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
  • PC

Sadly, mobile platforms are not supported at launch.

skate. Minimum PC requirements

EA has also shared the minimum PC requirements needed for Early Access:

  • OS: Windows 10 or 11 (DirectX 12)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti / AMD RX 460
  • VRAM: 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 25GB free space
  • Controller: Required (DualShock, DualSense, or Xbox controller)

Keyboard and mouse controls are not supported during Early Access. These requirements target 1080p, 30fps at low settings. Advanced upscaling tools like FSR and XeSS are already planned, while DLSS support will arrive later.

skate. Early Access Release Time

The release times are varied by region. For example, the Early Access launches at 10 AM PDT on the West Coast, 1 PM EDT on the East Coast, 5 PM GMT, 6 PM CET, and 10:30 PM IST. For players in Japan and Australia, the launch will kick off in the early hours of September 17, at 2 AM JST and 4 AM AEDT, respectively.

More about the topics: electronic arts, gaming, Playstation, skate, xbox

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages