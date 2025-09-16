skate. Launches in Early Access Today: Check Release Time, Minimum PC Requirements, Supported Platforms & More

Early Access is live on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

EA has officially opened the doors for skate. Early Access today (September 16, 2025). Meaning, you can now dive into San Vansterdam’s open playground two years before the game’s full launch.

The earky access gives fans a chance to explore the city, try multiplayer skating, and experience new content updates as they roll out regularly.

skate. is designed to keep friends connected, no matter their platform. From day one, the game offers both cross-play and cross-progression. That means you can skate with players on other systems and keep your progress synced everywhere you log in. Whether you switch from console to PC, your achievements and unlocks follow you seamlessly.

The Early Access version of skate. is available on a wide range of systems. Supported platforms include:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

PC

Sadly, mobile platforms are not supported at launch.

skate. Minimum PC requirements

EA has also shared the minimum PC requirements needed for Early Access:

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (DirectX 12)

Windows 10 or 11 (DirectX 12) Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti / AMD RX 460

Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti / AMD RX 460 VRAM: 4GB

4GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 25GB free space

25GB free space Controller: Required (DualShock, DualSense, or Xbox controller)

Keyboard and mouse controls are not supported during Early Access. These requirements target 1080p, 30fps at low settings. Advanced upscaling tools like FSR and XeSS are already planned, while DLSS support will arrive later.

skate. Early Access Release Time

The release times are varied by region. For example, the Early Access launches at 10 AM PDT on the West Coast, 1 PM EDT on the East Coast, 5 PM GMT, 6 PM CET, and 10:30 PM IST. For players in Japan and Australia, the launch will kick off in the early hours of September 17, at 2 AM JST and 4 AM AEDT, respectively.