Sony quietly lifts region locks on PC games—but not for everything

Ghost of Tsushima remains locked out in several regio

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

sony layoffs 900 employees

Sony just made a surprising move—without saying a word. Over 100 countries that were blocked from buying PlayStation games on PC are finally seeing those games return to their Steam storefronts.

There’s been no press release, no tweet, no blog post. But fans noticed. Games like Helldivers 2 are suddenly purchasable again in regions that had been locked out since 2023. SteamDB listings show the change happened on June 13, with the “PurchaseRestrictedCountries” flags disappearing in bulk.

What has changed?

Back in 2023, Sony started requiring PSN accounts to play even single-player titles like God of War and Spider-Man on PC. The backlash was swift, especially after Helldivers 2—a multiplayer favorite—was pulled from sale in many countries. Sony eventually walked back the PSN requirement, but the regional bans stuck around until now.

So why the sudden about-face?

A good guess: Stellar Blade. The Shift Up-developed action game recently launched on PC to huge success. It drew nearly 200,000 concurrent players on Steam and, notably, had its own region locks lifted just before release. That quiet change seems to have set off a domino effect.

While God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered are back on store shelves worldwide, Ghost of Tsushima remains locked out in several region. Why? No one really knows. Sony’s keeping quiet—for now.

More about the topics: pc games, Playstation, sony

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages