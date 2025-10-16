Spotify Partners With Major Labels to Build ‘Artist-First’ AI Music Tools

Spotify is joining hands with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Believe to develop new artist-first AI tools to protect creativity and ensure fair compensation. The collaboration will be a major step forward in responsible AI adoption in the music industry.

The decision comes as Spotify wants to ensure technology supports artists rather than replaces them. The streaming giant plans to use generative AI to enhance discovery tools like AI DJ and AI Playlist, helping fans connect with emerging artists in new ways.

The new partnership focuses on creating products built around four key principles: upfront licensing deals, artist choice in participation, fair revenue models, and stronger artist-fan connections. Each initiative will be designed to empower creators, preserve copyright, and provide transparency on how AI tools use their work. Speaking of the initiative, Spotify notes:

Some voices in the tech industry believe copyright should be abolished. We don't. Musicians' rights matter. Copyright is essential. If the music industry doesn't lead in this moment, AI-powered innovation will happen elsewhere, without rights, consent, or compensation.

Moving on, Spotify is also investing in a dedicated AI research lab to build and test these new technologies in collaboration with record labels, producers, and songwriters. The company says its work will combine in-house R&D with partnerships across the wider tech ecosystem.