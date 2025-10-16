SQL Server Integration Service (SSIS) finally lands in SSMS 22 Preview 3

The company has also outlined a few known issues & workarounds

Microsoft has announced that SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) is now officially supported in the latest SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 22 Preview 3. This release is quite important for database professionals who rely on SSIS for data integration and ETL workflows.

The updated integration makes it easier to manage, deploy, and troubleshoot packages directly from SSMS without relying on separate installers.

The Integration Services 2025 Preview builds on improved reliability and compatibility, with Microsoft confirming that legacy SSIS services will continue to be supported under the new SSMS 22 release.

Easier installation via Visual Studio Installer

You can now install SSIS by modifying your setup in Visual Studio Installer. All you have to do is simply select Business Intelligence workload or grab it from the Individual components tab if you only want SSIS.

Users updating from older versions of SSMS 22 will need to re-enable SSIS through the Modify workflow once the update is complete. Microsoft has shared detailed guide to install it; check it here.

Known issues and workarounds

As with any preview, there are a few known issues. Firat, the Import and Export Wizard now only supports 64-bit environments. Next, running integration packages with Script Task via the Execute Package Utility (dtexecui) may fail unless you manually install Visual Studio Tools for Applications 2022.

Additionally, maintenance tasks like Backup, Integrity Check, and Cleanup Jobs aren’t yet compatible with dtexecui. Mocrosoft says that these will be addressed in future updates.

Moreover, the Azure SSIS Integration Runtime wizard is also not supported in this preview, which is why Microsoft recommends using the Azure Data Factory portal as a temporary workaround.