Steam Client September 2025 update brings in-game overlay, accessibility upgrades & more

Valve has rolled out the September 2025 Steam client update, which includes upgrades across the in-game overlay, library, Big Picture mode, and the store itself.

The latest update adds improvements to the In-Game Overlay. Going forward, you’ll notice that rendering performance has been optimized for titles running on modern APIs such as Vulkan, DirectX 12, and OpenGL’s shader pipeline.

You’ll also see that it now reports CPU temperature on both Windows and Linux, although Windows users will need a kernel-mode driver enabled for this feature to work. A handful of issues, including inaccurate FPS counts in DLSS-enabled games and fonts at higher DPI scaling, have also been fixed in this update.

Besides that, a dedicated settings menu has arrived in desktop mode. It offers High Contrast mode, motion reduction, and adjustable UI scaling. Valve says it has also integrated core interface elements to improve compatibility with screen readers.

Moving on, the Big Picture mode comes with fixes for avatars failing to appear in offline mode and smoother scrolling on game detail pages. The library also gets a new customization hub, allowing players to set alternative artwork for their games and even rename titles for easier sorting.

Meanwhile, notifications will be “clearer about which notifications will show toasts/play sounds when toasts are globally disabled.” And if you’ve got a big display, the Steam store pages are now much spacier. The main column now stretches to 1200px wide. Moreover, Valve has also issued an End-of-Life alert for macOS 11 (Big Sur), with support ending on October 15th, 2025.