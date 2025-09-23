Steam Deck LCD is 20% off right now; grab it before the Autumn sale starts

It's your best chance to grab the gaming handheld

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been eyeing a handheld gaming device but haven’t acted upon it, Valve just gave you a reason to jump in early. Ahead of next week’s Steam Autumn Sale, the company has quietly dropped the price of its Steam Deck LCD 256GB model by 20%.

In other words, the device, which is usually priced for $399.99 can be grabbed for just $319.20 now. Do note that this deal is available through October 6 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

Honestly, the deal is quite intriguing because price cuts on Steam Deck are rare, and this one arrives before the chaos of the seasonal sale rush when servers often crashes under demand. That makes now a good time to secure the hardware without competing with millions of shoppers filling up their digital carts.

At four years old, the Steam Deck LCD still delivers a strong balance of power and portability. Its SteamOS integration ensures smoother optimization than Windows-based handhelds, and Valve has steadily improved performance through consistent software updates.

That’s not all; game compatibility has also been bumped up, with more developers building titles to match Deck specs.

The pricier Steam Deck OLED does have advantages. It offers bigger battery, 90Hz refresh, Wi-Fi 6E. But, at over $200 less, the LCD version delivers much of the same experience for a fraction of the price.

Well, there’s one trade-off, though. You miss the richer contrast of OLED and may bump against 256GB of storage faster than expected.