Stranger Things Takes to the Skies in a Wild Microsoft Flight Simulator Crossover

If you told me Stranger Things’ elements would show up someday in Microsoft Flight Simulator, I’d have laughed it off. Yet here we are, Netflix’s biggest supernatural hit is about to land in the most realistic flight sims ever built.

Microsoft teased the crossover with a short clip on Xbox’s X account, and it gives away just enough to spark theories. The standout moment from the clip is a Huey helicopter sporting a “Hawkins Heli-Tours” badge. In other words, it practically confirming the iconic aircraft is making its way into the sim. For a series that loves its era-accurate machines, the pairing oddly makes sense.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is already preparing for a big December with its PS5 launch on the 8th, and this collab drops one day later on the 9th. What we don’t know yet is whether this add-on will launch as a free update or a paid expansion. Microsoft has gone both ways in the past, so it’s a wait-and-see moment.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much besides the aircraft, so I am wondering whether we’ll get more Hawkins landmarks, a themed mission, or something wilder. Honestly, the brief shot makes me feel that Microsoft has something more in its store. But, agaain, we’ll have to wait and watch.

All that said, it’s fun to see two completely different worlds collide, and in a fun way. Not to forget, the final season of Stranger Things is already streaming on Netflix.

So what do you think of this crossover? Would you take a Hawkins-branded Huey for a spin? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.