Supermarket Owner Simulator Crashing? (Fixes for Xbox & PC)
Is Supermarket Owner Simulator crashing on your Xbox or PC? You’re not alone. Many users report sudden crashes, startup failures, and game resets. Here’s how to fix it fast with verified solutions.
Table of contents
- ✅ Step 1: Clear Corrupted Save Files (Xbox)
- ✅ Step 2: Wait Before Pressing Any Button
- ✅ Step 3: Power Cycle or Reset Console (Xbox)
- ✅ Step 4: Reinstall or Verify Game Files
- ✅ Step 5: Update Drivers & OS (PC)
- ✅ Step 6: Use Steam Deck Compatibility Tweaks
- ✅ Step 7: Submit a Developer Ticket (if available)
✅ Step 1: Clear Corrupted Save Files (Xbox)
Problem or Scenario
Game crashes to dashboard or restarts progress on Xbox.
Solution Steps
- Go to Settings → System → Storage
- Select Clear local saved games (cloud saves are safe)
- Reinstall the game to refresh save structure
Why It Works
Corrupted saves cause launch crashes. Clearing them resets the game environment without removing your Xbox profile.
✅ Step 2: Wait Before Pressing Any Button
Problem or Scenario
Game resets or crashes when pressing A/X during startup.
Solution Steps
- Launch the game
- Do not press anything until the full main menu loads
- Then continue as usual
Why It Works
Pressing buttons too early may trigger “New Game” or crash loops.
✅ Step 3: Power Cycle or Reset Console (Xbox)
Problem or Scenario
Persistent crashing even after reinstall.
Solution Steps
- Hold Xbox power button for 10 seconds
- Unplug power cord for 30 seconds
- Reboot and test again
- Optional: Go to System → Console Info → Reset and Keep My Games & Apps
Why It Works
This clears cached data that may interfere with game launches.
✅ Step 4: Reinstall or Verify Game Files
Problem or Scenario
Crashes due to missing or damaged files (PC or Xbox).
Solution Steps
- Uninstall the game completely
- Re-download from Xbox Store or Steam
- On PC, right-click in Steam → Properties → Verify Integrity of Game Files
Why It Works
Ensures your game files are not corrupted or incomplete.
✅ Step 5: Update Drivers & OS (PC)
Problem or Scenario
Crashes on Windows 11 or Steam Deck.
Solution Steps
- Update GPU drivers (NVIDIA/AMD/Intel)
- Update Windows
- Run the game as administrator
- Disable overlays (Game Bar, Discord)
- Add the game to antivirus/firewall exceptions
Why It Works
Outdated drivers and software conflicts are common crash triggers in Unity games.
✅ Step 6: Use Steam Deck Compatibility Tweaks
Problem or Scenario
Game crashes or won’t load on Steam Deck.
Solution Steps
- Switch Proton version in Steam
- Lower graphics settings
- Disable Steam overlays
- Test with controller-only mode
Why It Works
Supermarket Owner Simulator isn’t Steam Deck verified yet. Proton tweaks can stabilize gameplay.
✅ Step 7: Submit a Developer Ticket (if available)
Problem or Scenario
No patch or communication from the devs.
Solution Steps
- Visit the game’s Steam Discussions or publisher site
- Leave a review or post a bug report
- Watch GitHub/Reddit for community workarounds
Why It Works
Raising visibility may help push a fix—though dev responses have been limited so far.
