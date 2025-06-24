Supermarket Owner Simulator Crashing? (Fixes for Xbox & PC)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is Supermarket Owner Simulator crashing on your Xbox or PC? You’re not alone. Many users report sudden crashes, startup failures, and game resets. Here’s how to fix it fast with verified solutions.

✅ Step 1: Clear Corrupted Save Files (Xbox)

Problem or Scenario

Game crashes to dashboard or restarts progress on Xbox.

Solution Steps

Go to Settings → System → Storage

Select Clear local saved games (cloud saves are safe)

(cloud saves are safe) Reinstall the game to refresh save structure

Why It Works

Corrupted saves cause launch crashes. Clearing them resets the game environment without removing your Xbox profile.

✅ Step 2: Wait Before Pressing Any Button

Problem or Scenario

Game resets or crashes when pressing A/X during startup.

Solution Steps

Launch the game

Do not press anything until the full main menu loads

until the full main menu loads Then continue as usual

Why It Works

Pressing buttons too early may trigger “New Game” or crash loops.

✅ Step 3: Power Cycle or Reset Console (Xbox)

Problem or Scenario

Persistent crashing even after reinstall.

Solution Steps

Hold Xbox power button for 10 seconds

Unplug power cord for 30 seconds

Reboot and test again

Optional: Go to System → Console Info → Reset and Keep My Games & Apps

Why It Works

This clears cached data that may interfere with game launches.

✅ Step 4: Reinstall or Verify Game Files

Problem or Scenario

Crashes due to missing or damaged files (PC or Xbox).

Solution Steps

Uninstall the game completely

Re-download from Xbox Store or Steam

On PC, right-click in Steam → Properties → Verify Integrity of Game Files

Why It Works

Ensures your game files are not corrupted or incomplete.

Problem or Scenario

Crashes on Windows 11 or Steam Deck.

Solution Steps

Update GPU drivers (NVIDIA/AMD/Intel)

Update Windows

Run the game as administrator

Disable overlays (Game Bar, Discord)

Add the game to antivirus/firewall exceptions

Why It Works

Outdated drivers and software conflicts are common crash triggers in Unity games.

✅ Step 6: Use Steam Deck Compatibility Tweaks

Problem or Scenario

Game crashes or won’t load on Steam Deck.

Solution Steps

Switch Proton version in Steam

Lower graphics settings

Disable Steam overlays

Test with controller-only mode

Why It Works

Supermarket Owner Simulator isn’t Steam Deck verified yet. Proton tweaks can stabilize gameplay.

✅ Step 7: Submit a Developer Ticket (if available)

Problem or Scenario

No patch or communication from the devs.

Solution Steps

Visit the game’s Steam Discussions or publisher site

Leave a review or post a bug report

Watch GitHub/Reddit for community workarounds

Why It Works

Raising visibility may help push a fix—though dev responses have been limited so far.