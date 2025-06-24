Supermarket Owner Simulator Crashing? (Fixes for Xbox & PC)

Fix

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is Supermarket Owner Simulator crashing on your Xbox or PC? You’re not alone. Many users report sudden crashes, startup failures, and game resets. Here’s how to fix it fast with verified solutions.

Table of contents

✅ Step 1: Clear Corrupted Save Files (Xbox)

Problem or Scenario

Game crashes to dashboard or restarts progress on Xbox.

Solution Steps

  • Go to Settings → System → Storage
  • Select Clear local saved games (cloud saves are safe)
  • Reinstall the game to refresh save structure

Why It Works

Corrupted saves cause launch crashes. Clearing them resets the game environment without removing your Xbox profile.

✅ Step 2: Wait Before Pressing Any Button

Problem or Scenario

Game resets or crashes when pressing A/X during startup.

Solution Steps

  • Launch the game
  • Do not press anything until the full main menu loads
  • Then continue as usual

Why It Works

Pressing buttons too early may trigger “New Game” or crash loops.

✅ Step 3: Power Cycle or Reset Console (Xbox)

Problem or Scenario

Persistent crashing even after reinstall.

Solution Steps

  • Hold Xbox power button for 10 seconds
  • Unplug power cord for 30 seconds
  • Reboot and test again
  • Optional: Go to System → Console Info → Reset and Keep My Games & Apps

Why It Works

This clears cached data that may interfere with game launches.

✅ Step 4: Reinstall or Verify Game Files

Problem or Scenario

Crashes due to missing or damaged files (PC or Xbox).

Solution Steps

  • Uninstall the game completely
  • Re-download from Xbox Store or Steam
  • On PC, right-click in Steam → Properties → Verify Integrity of Game Files

Why It Works

Ensures your game files are not corrupted or incomplete.

✅ Step 5: Update Drivers & OS (PC)

Problem or Scenario

Crashes on Windows 11 or Steam Deck.

Solution Steps

  • Update GPU drivers (NVIDIA/AMD/Intel)
  • Update Windows
  • Run the game as administrator
  • Disable overlays (Game Bar, Discord)
  • Add the game to antivirus/firewall exceptions

Why It Works

Outdated drivers and software conflicts are common crash triggers in Unity games.

✅ Step 6: Use Steam Deck Compatibility Tweaks

Problem or Scenario

Game crashes or won’t load on Steam Deck.

Solution Steps

  • Switch Proton version in Steam
  • Lower graphics settings
  • Disable Steam overlays
  • Test with controller-only mode

Why It Works

Supermarket Owner Simulator isn’t Steam Deck verified yet. Proton tweaks can stabilize gameplay.

✅ Step 7: Submit a Developer Ticket (if available)

Problem or Scenario

No patch or communication from the devs.

Solution Steps

  • Visit the game’s Steam Discussions or publisher site
  • Leave a review or post a bug report
  • Watch GitHub/Reddit for community workarounds

Why It Works

Raising visibility may help push a fix—though dev responses have been limited so far.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages