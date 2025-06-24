How to Switch Out of S Mode Fast

Need to install non–Microsoft Store apps or upgrade beyond S Mode? Here’s a step-by-step guide to switch out of S Mode safely and effectively.

✅ Step 1: Confirm You’re in S Mode

Go to Settings → System (or Update & Security) → Activation

Look for “Windows [10/11] S Mode” or a section for Switch to Windows 10/11 Home or Pro

or a section for If the option is missing, your device might be domain-joined, managed by an organization, or not actually in S Mode

✅ Step 2: Open “Switch Out of S Mode” Page in Microsoft Store

Click Go to the Store next to “Switch to Windows Home/Pro” in Activation settings

next to “Switch to Windows Home/Pro” in Activation settings This opens a special page in Microsoft Store titled “Switch out of S Mode”

Alternatively, search “Switch out of S Mode” directly in Microsoft Store

✅ Step 3: Click “Get” to Switch Modes

On the Store page, click the Get button

button You’ll receive a confirmation that S Mode is now turned off — once done, your system installs apps outside Microsoft Store

Important: This action is permanent—you can’t revert back to S Mode afterward

✅ Step 4: If You Can’t See the Option

Ensure you’re using a local or personal Microsoft account , not a work/school account

, not a work/school account Install pending Windows updates , then try again

, then try again Try switching networks: connect to a phone hotspot or another Wi-Fi

Temporarily disable third-party antivirus or firewall

✅ Step 5: (Advanced) BIOS & Registry Workarounds

Reddit recommends disabling Secure Boot in BIOS to bypass S Mode, though results vary

Registry hack: Advanced users can toggle S Mode status in HKLM and unload hives—but this method is unofficial and risky .

🧩 Why Switch Out?

Install any traditional Win32 desktop app (Chrome, Steam, Adobe, etc.)

Install local drivers and utilities not available in Microsoft Store

Upgrade from Windows 11 Home (S Mode) to Pro/Enterprise or Domain-join your device

✅ FAQ

Can I turn S Mode back on? No — the switch is permanent unless you completely reinstall Windows from factory settings Is switching out of S Mode free? Yes—there’s no charge to switch. Why can’t I see the option? You might be using a managed account, need updates, or a firewall misconfiguration blocked Store access Does switching out affect security? Some apps from outside the Store can be harmful. Microsoft says Defender still protects you; just be cautious with downloads

✅ Final Take

Switching out of Windows S Mode only takes a few clicks—but requires careful setup:

Confirm S Mode under Settings → Activation Open the Switch out of S Mode page in Microsoft Store Click Get to make the permanent change If blocked, ensure updates are installed, use correct account type, and try another network.

Once complete, you gain full Windows app compatibility—no more S Mode restrictions. Let me know if you need help with the Store page link or reinstall steps!