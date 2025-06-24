How to Switch Out of S Mode Fast
Need to install non–Microsoft Store apps or upgrade beyond S Mode? Here’s a step-by-step guide to switch out of S Mode safely and effectively.
✅ Step 1: Confirm You’re in S Mode
- Go to Settings → System (or Update & Security) → Activation
- Look for “Windows [10/11] S Mode” or a section for Switch to Windows 10/11 Home or Pro
- If the option is missing, your device might be domain-joined, managed by an organization, or not actually in S Mode
✅ Step 2: Open “Switch Out of S Mode” Page in Microsoft Store
- Click Go to the Store next to “Switch to Windows Home/Pro” in Activation settings
- This opens a special page in Microsoft Store titled “Switch out of S Mode”
- Alternatively, search “Switch out of S Mode” directly in Microsoft Store
✅ Step 3: Click “Get” to Switch Modes
- On the Store page, click the Get button
- You’ll receive a confirmation that S Mode is now turned off — once done, your system installs apps outside Microsoft Store
- Important: This action is permanent—you can’t revert back to S Mode afterward
✅ Step 4: If You Can’t See the Option
- Ensure you’re using a local or personal Microsoft account, not a work/school account
- Install pending Windows updates, then try again
- Try switching networks: connect to a phone hotspot or another Wi-Fi
- Temporarily disable third-party antivirus or firewall
✅ Step 5: (Advanced) BIOS & Registry Workarounds
Reddit recommends disabling Secure Boot in BIOS to bypass S Mode, though results vary
- Registry hack: Advanced users can toggle S Mode status in
HKLMand unload hives—but this method is unofficial and risky .
🧩 Why Switch Out?
Install any traditional Win32 desktop app (Chrome, Steam, Adobe, etc.)
- Install local drivers and utilities not available in Microsoft Store
- Upgrade from Windows 11 Home (S Mode) to Pro/Enterprise or Domain-join your device
✅ FAQ
No — the switch is permanent unless you completely reinstall Windows from factory settings
Yes—there’s no charge to switch.
You might be using a managed account, need updates, or a firewall misconfiguration blocked Store access
Some apps from outside the Store can be harmful. Microsoft says Defender still protects you; just be cautious with downloads
✅ Final Take
Switching out of Windows S Mode only takes a few clicks—but requires careful setup:
- Confirm S Mode under Settings → Activation
- Open the Switch out of S Mode page in Microsoft Store
- Click Get to make the permanent change
- If blocked, ensure updates are installed, use correct account type, and try another network.
Once complete, you gain full Windows app compatibility—no more S Mode restrictions. Let me know if you need help with the Store page link or reinstall steps!
