The KB5051987/KB5051989 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2/23H2/22H2 are here with a fix for a really frustrating bug

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, which means it is time for new Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11: the KB5051987/KB5051989 for the 24H2/23H2/22H2 versions are here, and they are coming with a solution to one of the operating system’s most frustrating bugs.

We’re talking about fixing Hyper-V. The feature caused a delay on Windows 11 22H2 devices, which stopped backups from running smoothly. However, installing the latest Patch Tuesday updates – which you should do ASAP, as they come with security updates – will effectively fix the bug, allowing developers and managers to use the hypervisor again safely.

In other areas, the KB5051987/KB5051989 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 are still carrying the same known errors: the openSSH service failing to start, the Citrix components, and the same old Roblox issue.

However, the Redmond-based tech giant released workarounds for them, which you can read about on the official support page.

The Roblox known issue is still unresolved, and the only workaround for it is to download Roblox directly from the official site instead of using the Microsoft Store.

The latest KB5051987/KB5051989 Patch Tuesday updates should now be available to download and install in Windows Update, but if you prefer to do it manually, you can do so by getting them from Microsoft Update Catalog: KB5051987, KB5051989.