The new Microsoft Store design in Windows 11 looks like the one from Windows 10, some users agree

Maybe you weren’t aware, but Microsoft recently updated the Microsoft Store with a new design and capabilities, including a redesigned library, apps, and games categories and the ability to update Win32 apps.

However, some Windows enthusiasts believe that Microsoft didn’t do much of an upgrade. Instead, it was a downgrade, as the new Microsoft Store design from Windows 11 looks like the old Microsoft Store design from Windows 10.

Popular Windows enthusiast Albacore (@thebookisclosed) was the first to call it.

I think the Microsoft Store team needs to see an optometrist, maybe a therapist, perhaps both. Calling the right layout an improvement over the left is simply insane. We've literally gone back to how pages looked in Windows 10 when stuff was unfinished at launch. pic.twitter.com/2PBVdpW7dU — Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) December 6, 2024

How exactly do these designs look alike? Well, the new Microsoft Store design, unveiled by the Redmond-based tech giant last week, is similar to the old design of the platform, with the purchase/open button below the app icon.

Although the new design also bears the theme of Windows 11, it has similarities with the old Windows 10 design that was present on the platform many years ago.

However, Rudy Huyn, Partner Architect at Microsoft Store, was quick to add that many experiments are in progress, and the logo might use the wrong asset, depending on the case.

Otherwise, I don't think your screenshot does justice to this new design, the page will show a hero image if you increase your window size by a few pixels. pic.twitter.com/iRPl1Zq9xb — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) December 6, 2024

Other users agree, saying this is the best design Microsoft Store has ever had.

What’s your take on this?