The Win+C shortcut for Copilot in Windows 11 is coming back

Until June 2024, Copilot in Windows 11 had a special shortcut: Win+C. However, due to the emergence of the Copilot+ PC devices and the new dedicated Copilot key, this shortcut was retired, to the disappointment of many users.

But good news: Microsoft might bring it back in the following weeks. According to popular tech enthusiast @phantomofearth, the Redmond-based tech giant is experimenting with the shortcut.

What’s more interesting is that the Windows key + C shortcut can be used to access Copilot, or each user can customize it at will. Microsoft intends to let them enable this option.

Microsoft is experimenting with bringing back the Windows key + C keyboard shortcut. It will do the same action as the Copilot key, so can be customized in Settings.

"Choose what happens when you press the Copilot key or Windows logo key + C" — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) March 23, 2025

Copilot+ PCs already have a dedicated button for the AI model, but it can also be customized to support other apps. The shortcut would be more than welcome for devices that do not feature a Copilot key.

