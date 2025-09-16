These Games are Joining & Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced fresh lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for rest of September. But, first of all, let’s talk about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Access.

As you may know, The Black Ops 7 Early Access Open Beta kicks off October 2 for preorders and eligible Game Pass subscribers. With that, players can test new 6v6 multiplayer maps and refined Omnimovement mechanics ahead of the full launch on November 14.

The company has also announced that fans can start playing RoadCraft today on Cloud and Xbox Series X|S, managing over 40 construction vehicles to rebuild infrastructure after disasters. You can pick from either solo or in cooperative mode.

Meanwhile, September 17 adds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to console, putting Captain Price and Task Force 141 against the ultranationalist threat. The same day King II and the Game Preview of Overthrown, and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor land across Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

September 18 brings Frostpunk 2 and Wobbly Life, giving players strategy-driven post-apocalyptic survival and vibrant physics sandbox experiences. On September 19, Hades returns to Game Pass for its five-year anniversary, allowing players battle out of the Underworld with mythic powers.

Following that, Endless Legend 2 (September 22) and Sworn (September 23) offer strategy and co-op rogue-like action. Whereas, Peppa Pig: World Adventures and Visions of Mana release on September 25. Finally, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light arrives on September 30, with Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato debuting on October 7.

Several games leave the Xbox Game Pass library on September 30. Those games are Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Terra Invicta.