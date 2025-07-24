Trump to Google, Microsoft: Stop Hiring in India, Focus on American Workers

The President appears to be sticking with his 'America-first' approach

U.S President Donald Trump wants American tech companies to stop sending jobs overseas and start hiring more at home.

Speaking at a recent tech policy summit in Washington, he called out companies like Google and Microsoft for what he sees as years of relying on foreign workers while cutting jobs in the U.S.

“Those days are over,” Trump said to a room full of tech execs, advisors, and industry leaders. “We want tech companies to be all in for America.”

He criticized what he called Silicon Valley’s “globalist mindset,” accusing major firms of hiring in India, investing in China, and parking money abroad, all while laying off U.S. workers.

At the event, Trump signed three executive orders targeting outsourcing, hiring practices, and the future of U.S.-based tech. One order focuses on speeding up data center projects and removing federal red tape that slows down AI infrastructure.

Another one aims to keep taxpayer-funded AI research politically neutral. Organizations receiving federal AI money will now need to prove their models don’t follow one ideology. “AI should be accurate, not political,” Trump said. “We’re getting rid of woke.”

Finally, the third order backs U.S.-made technology and pushes for stronger export support, faster rollout cycles, and less dependence on foreign-made software or hardware.