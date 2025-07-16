U.S. Policy Reversal Lets NVIDIA Resume H20 Chip Sales in China

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

NVIDIA is ramping up its efforts in China once again. CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the company will ramp up the supply of its H20 AI chips over the coming months and is also working on a new RTX Pro GPU built specifically for the Chinese market.

The announcement, as reported by Reuters, follows a U.S. policy reversal that now allows the company to resume H20 sales, previously banned over national security concerns. Speaking at a supply chain expo in Beijing, Huang called the H20 “extremely good” for large language models.

He further said that NVIDIA plans to offer more advanced chips to China, as long as regulations allow it. The RTX Pro, still in development, will focus on AI tasks in robotics and smart factory environments. Huang called it “perfect” for China’s expanding robotics industry.

He added that licenses for H20 chip orders should move quickly now, noting NVIDIA already has a large backlog of orders from local companies. While ByteDance and Tencent are reportedly preparing to submit applications for H20 shipments, NVIDIA must still send those orders to the U.S. government for approval.

This renewed push comes at a time when NVIDIA faces growing competition in China from domestic firms like Huawei. Huang warned earlier that without access to the Chinese market, NVIDIA could risk falling behind. For now, the company’s strategy seems to be working by balancing U.S. compliance with China’s demand for powerful AI chips.