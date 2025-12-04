Unlocking Scholar in Elden Ring: Nightreign Is Quite Easy; Here’s the Trick

If you remember how strange Duchess’ unlock path was back when Elden Ring: Nightreign launched, Scholar feels refreshingly straightforward. He’s a Nightfarer who links allies together for shared healing, connects enemies so they take combined damage, and even levels up consumables just by using them. Therefore, you need to unlock Scholar in Elden Ring: Nightreign. You’ll also need to have two Nightlords down, including Gladius, before the game lets you move forward.

Here’s how the Scholar unlock works in Elden Ring: Nightreign

1. Beat Tricephalos and defeat Gladius

Scholar doesn’t appear until you’ve cleared the first expedition. Once you finish Tricephalos and take down Gladius, the game automatically moves the story forward the next time you enter the Roundtable Hold.

2. Speak to the Iron Menial

When you spawn into the Hold, the Iron Menial in the main room will talk to you. This triggers the short chain needed to reach Scholar.

3. Visit the Small Jar Merchant

Head to the west wing and talk to the Small Jar Merchant. He’ll hint at a door right next to him, the one you need to investigate.

4. Interact with the door to start the Dreglord fight

Opening the door pulls you straight into a fight with the Dreglord. Scholar and Undertaker are already engaged with it, which sets up their introduction sequence. Here’s the important part: it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. The game forces the same cutscene afterward, so don’t worry about the outcome.

5. Return to the Small Jar Merchant to access the new room

After the cutscene, you’re back in the main hall. Head to the west wing again. The door that led to the boss fight is now permanently open.

Inside, the Scholar is waiting. Speak to him to unlock him as a playable Nightfarer. The Undertaker will also now be standing near the altar. Finally, make sure to talk to her as well to recruit her if you haven’t already.

If you’ve recruited Scholar already, what build are you running with him? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.