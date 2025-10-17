Uno Platform Partners with Microsoft to Boost .NET 10

Uno Platform has announced partnership with Microsoft’s .NET division, marking a stronger partnership as .NET 10 Release Candidate 2 (RC2) goes live. Uno Platform, which has built its entire framework atop .NET since inception, says the partnership aims to strengthen the foundation of cross-platform development while contributing back to the wider .NET ecosystem.

The first phase of this collaboration focuses on Android 16 QPR2 and API-36.1 support in .NET 10 RC2. Following Google’s mid-year announcement of Android 16 QPR2, Uno Platform engineers worked closely with the .NET MAUI team to keep .NET for Android aligned with the latest Android platform updates.

This includes major updates to the binding infrastructure and tooling required to handle new SDK versioning schemes. According to Uno Platform, the integration took nearly six weeks of close work between senior engineers from both teams, resulting in smoother API alignment, enhanced Java interop, and improved runtime support for developers targeting Android.

Besides Android, Uno and Microsoft are also exploring deeper collaboration across .NET runtime repositories to bring WASM multithreading. For throse unaware, it is one of the most requested features among Uno developers, which enables faster, more scalable web experiences.

Additionally, Uno Platform will co-maintain the SkiaSharp graphics engine alongside Microsoft. Having already contributed WASM and Lottie support, the team plans to help drive future development to improve rendering across mobile, web, desktop, and embedded devices.

For those unfamiliar, Uno Platform is an open-source framework that lets developers build native apps for any platform from a single .NET codebase, with advanced tools like Uno Platform Studio designed to speed up UI and code workflows.