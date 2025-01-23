Users say they would upgrade to Windows 11 if their older PCs would support it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

As Windows 10’s days are ending, the popular operating system is still just this: the most popular Windows version and Windows 11 doesn’t even come close to it.

The latest stats place Windows 10 at a comfortable 62.7% in December 2024, even rising in numbers compared to October 2024’s 60.95%. Windows 11, on the other hand, has amassed 34.12% of the total number of Windows users in December 2024 and has been slowly falling, meaning users are still undecided about trying it.

However, it seems that in the end, many Windows users currently on Windows 10 would like to migrate to Windows 11, but a significant impediment stops them: their PCs are not supporting it.

On Reddit, such Windows users have expressed frustration at this and even asked Microsoft to twitch Windows 11 to support older PCs. Not just anyhow, but with a petition that over 1000 users have already signed, the number is growing.

Support for Windows 10 will end in October 2025. The best way would be to upgrade to Windows 11, but millions of people cannot upgrade because of the obstacle Microsoft made with requiring TPM 2.0 and only new CPUs while blocking out any PC that doesn‘t meet these requirements. This can also be seen in the high market share, that Windows 10 still has.

The petition, however, is not new, and according to the Reddit user behind it, it was created in 2021, when Windows 11 was released. It asks Microsoft to either extend support for Windows 10 – which the company already has done, but users will have to pay for it – or lower the hardware requirements for Windows 11.

If you remember, Microsoft said only devices with TPM 2.0 can support Windows 11, and the Redmond-based tech giant has issued three lists of AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors that can support Windows 11. If your processor is not on the list, you can’t officially install Windows 11 on your device.

I said officially because you can install Windows 11 on unsupported devices, but not legally. Doing so, however, can get you into a lot of problems.

Considering that it will take less than 9 months until Windows 10 reaches EOS, Microsoft should also try to see this perspective and come up with a solution by then. You can sign the petition here.

What’s your take on this?