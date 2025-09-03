USPS ReDilevery not Working (8 fixes)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

USPS Redelivery fails for two main reasons: browser/session conflicts and address or tracking validation errors. Follow the fixes below in order (test after each).

Before you start

Have your PS Form 3849 (the “We ReDeliver for You!” notice) and tracking number ready.

Enter the exact original delivery address (street, unit, ZIP+4) — standardized per USPS rules.

Know that you can modify an existing Redelivery only before the 2:00 AM CST daily cut-off.

1) Open a clean session (Private/Incognito) and try again

Why: USPS forms commonly fail due to stale cookies, cached scripts, or autofill. Private mode bypasses stored data without changing settings. Then try the Redelivery flow again from the official tool.

Steps:

Close all USPS tabs.

Open a Private/Incognito window.

Go directly to Redelivery and re-enter your info from scratch (no autofill).

2) Clear usps.com site data or switch browsers/devices

Why: Corrupted cookies/local storage can block address checks and captcha. Clearing only the usps.com data keeps other sites intact.

Steps:

Clear cookies/cache for usps.com.

If the error persists, try another browser (Chrome/Edge/Firefox) or a different device (mobile/desktop).

Reattempt the request.

3) Disable VPNs, ad-blockers, script blockers, and private DNS

Why: Captcha, geolocation, and address-validation calls can be blocked by privacy tools, causing silent form errors.

Steps:

Turn off VPN/proxy and custom DNS (e.g., encrypted/private DNS).

Temporarily pause ad/script blockers for usps.com.

Reload the form and retry.

4) Format the address exactly per USPS standards

Why: The form validates your address against USPS records. Non-standard formats, missing unit numbers, or bad suffixes often trigger “invalid address.”

Steps:

Use USPS-approved abbreviations (e.g., ST, AVE), include apartment/suite, and add ZIP+4 if you have it.

Avoid punctuation and extra spaces; use uppercase if possible (acceptable per Pub 28).

Re-submit with the standardized address.

Why: Redelivery must match the original address and the correct USPS tracking/article number. Mismatches or ineligible mail types will be rejected.

Steps:

Confirm the entire USPS Tracking number (no spaces missing).

Ensure the tracking belongs to USPS and to the same delivery address you’re entering.

If you received PS Form 3849, use the details printed there when submitting.

6) Use “Modify Redelivery Request” instead of creating a new one

Why: If a request already exists, the system won’t accept a duplicate; you must edit the existing request before the daily cut-off.

Steps:

Open the Modify Redelivery page from your confirmation or Redelivery tool.

Enter the confirmation number and make changes (date, items).

Save changes and note the updated confirmation.

7) Try the USPS mobile app or switch networks

Why: Mobile apps and alternate networks can avoid desktop extensions, corporate firewalls, or captive portals that break form submissions.

Steps:

Test on cellular data if Wi-Fi is managed or filtered.

Try the USPS app or a different device and resubmit the request.

Why: If the form keeps failing or you’re close to the hold/return window, pick up the item or have the local office complete the redelivery.

Steps:

Bring your PS Form 3849 and ID to the pickup location listed; items are held for a limited period before return.

You may authorize someone to accept your redelivery if needed (address must remain the original).

Ask staff to confirm eligibility and schedule the next delivery attempt.

Tips

Enter data slowly and wait for each field’s validation to complete.

If the captcha loops, refresh the page in a clean session and retry.

Priority Mail Express has specific handling; schedule explicitly rather than waiting for “automatic” reattempts.

FAQs

Why does it say my address is invalid even though I get mail?

The entry must match USPS standardization (unit, suffix, ZIP+4). Use official abbreviations and ensure the address exactly matches USPS records.

I already submitted a request but need to change the date. What now?

Use Modify Redelivery before 2:00 AM CST on the scheduled day to edit details; otherwise changes are blocked.

How long will USPS hold my item if I can’t fix the form today?

USPS leaves a second notice after several days; after the final notice, the item is returned if not claimed. Pick up at the office listed on PS Form 3849 to avoid returns.

Summary (ordered steps)

Private/Incognito retry 2) Clear usps.com data or change browser/device 3) Disable VPN/ad-blockers/private DNS 4) Enter standardized address (unit + ZIP+4) 5) Confirm USPS tracking and match to the same address 6) Modify an existing request before 2:00 AM CST 7) Use app or alternate network 8) Pick up in person or arrange via local Post Office

Conclusion

Most “USPS Redelivery not working” issues are solved by a clean browser session and a strictly standardized address that matches USPS records. If you still hit errors after these steps, modify the existing request (before the cut-off) or complete redelivery/pickup directly with your local Post Office using PS Form 3849 details.