Valve's New Steam Machine is "6x Powerful" Than Steam Deck

Valve surprised everyone today by announcing three new products it’ll launch in 2026. Earlier, we detailed the Steam Frame, Valve’s standalone VR headset designed to bring the entire Steam library to portable VR.

Image: Valve

Alongside the headset, the company has also revealed the Steam Machine. It’s a compact yet powerful console that can deliver the full Steam experience on any screen. Think of it as more powerful console-version of steam deck.

As Valve notes, Steam Machine is designed for players who want high-end PC gaming performance without the bulk of a desktop rig. The company describes it as “powerful PC gaming made easy, in a small and mighty package.”

Image: Valve

The device itself is roughly the size of a 6-inch cube, which promises to run the latest AAA titles at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. It comes with AMD’s semi-custom desktop-class CPU and GPU, paired with FSR support for enhanced upscaling performance.

Steam Machine runs on the latest version of SteamOS and comes with features like fast suspend and resume, cloud saves, and seamless integration with the broader Steam ecosystem. Meanwhile, you can access you entire Steam library by simply logging into their account.

Image: Valve

In terms of design and functionality, the Steam Machine balances performance with practicality. It’s described as “cool and whisper-quiet,” even during demanding sessions. Speaking of ports, Steam Machine comes with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, one USB-C port, and four USB-A ports. When available, you can choose from 512GB and 2TB configurations, both expandable via microSD.

Valve further says that Steam Machine comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and built-in support for the Steam Controller’s wireless adapter. Unlike many compact PCs, the Steam Machine has a built-in power supply.

Valve says the Steam Machine will make PC gaming more accessible while maintaining the flexibility and performance that PC players expect.