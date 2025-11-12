Valve Unveils Steam Frame VR Headset to Make Steam Library Truly Portable

Two other products have been unveiled

Rishaj Upadhyay
Valve has officially announced its long-awaited standalone VR headset, the Steam Frame. While pricing and release details are yet to be announced, Valve says more information will be shared “in early 2026” after developer kits ship.

The upcoming headset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ARM processor and runs a custom ARM-based version of SteamOS, similar to the one powering the Steam Deck. This setup allows users to play a wide range of titles directly from their Steam library, including both traditional PC games and select VR titles.

The Steam Frame features dual 2,160×2,160 LCD panels with refresh rates ranging from 72Hz to 120Hz, an experimental 144Hz mode, and a 110° field of view. It also comes equipped with eye-tracking and pancake optics.

The lightweight modular build, weighing just 435 grams, includes the strap, battery, and integrated speakers. The core display and compute unit weighs only 190 grams, keeping comfort in focus for longer sessions.

Valve says the headset is primarily designed for low-latency PC streaming, using a Wi-Fi 6E dongle for a direct, high-speed connection between the headset and the host computer.

To enhance streaming performance, Valve has developed a foveated streaming system which uses eye-tracking to prioritize resolution in the center of a user’s view. Apparently, that stystem reduces bandwidth use without compromising image clarity.

The company’s new controllers also feature 6-DOF tracking, haptic feedback, capacitive finger sensing, and magnetic thumbsticks. Their button layout mirrors traditional gamepads, making them ideal for both VR and flat-screen games.

Although Valve confirmed it currently has no first-party VR titles in development, the Steam Frame looks to offer unified hardware-software ecosystem for VR under SteamOS. Developer kits are expected soon, as Valve wants to give studios time to optimize their games ahead of the official launch.

