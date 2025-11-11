Visual Studio 2026 Launches With Updated UI and GitHub Copilot Upgrades

Microsoft has finally launched Visual Studio 2026. The latest version makes the IDE feel lighter, faster, and more in line with how developers actually work. As with almost every Microsoft product, Copilot takes center stage in the workflow.

The AI assisstant can help developers modernize .NET and C++ projects, refactor code, and optimize builds with intelligent suggestions. It’s one of the most used features in Visual Studio today and have been praised for streamlining coding workflow.

Besides AI upgrades, Visual Studio 2026 brings a UI redesign, a more flexible settings system, and over 5,000 bug fixes based on users’ feedback. The Visual Studio team also added nearly 300 new features on users’ demand. Well, it seems Microsoft was taking a note of every feedback from developers out there.

Microsoft has also made sure that all 4,000+ extensions, which worked with Visual Studio 2022, runs flawless in the 2026 version.On top of that, the co.pany says that existing projects now open instantly without requiring migration. In short, developers can pick up right where they left off.

Another major change in this version is that the updates are now independent of .NET and C++ toolchains. In simpler terms, this means faster IDE updates without affecting your compiler setup. Automatic monthly updates will keep new features rolling in, while the Insiders Channel lets early adopters test upcoming builds.

Microsoft has also mentioned that Visual Studio 2026 will be available on December 1, 2025, via the Microsoft Store and Visual Studio site. If you want to download it, click here. For those interest in release noted, make sure to check it here.

Quick Rundown of What’s New in Visual Studio 2026: