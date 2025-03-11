ViVeTool v0.3.4 is here and it works on Windows 11 24H2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The ViVeTool team has announced the release of ViVeTool v0.3.4, which brings many new features and enhancements to the popular Windows Insider features management tool.

One of the key highlights of ViVeTool v0.3.4 is improved argument handling, which addresses several issues that users report. The update also includes persistence improvements, ensuring that manual overrides created with previous versions are upgraded to a more stable type with better persistence.

Additionally, the new release introduces the /fixpriority command, which helps restore Windows’s automated A/B feature delivery in case the system has unintentionally stopped receiving experiments from Microsoft. This command is handy for users who have used ViVeTool v0.3.0 or v0.3.1 to create overrides on their system.

The ViVeTool team has also updated the feature dictionary, ensuring users can access the latest data and improvements. The update is built against .NET Framework 4.8.1 and includes ARM64 support, making it compatible with a broader range of devices.

Plus, the popular tool has also surpassed 2 million downloads, according to its developers.

You can read more about ViVeTool v0.3.4 by visiting its GitHub release page.