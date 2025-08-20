What was Before Windows 7? Windows Vista explained (version, dates, support)

What was before Windows 7? Windows Vista. Here’s the short timeline and the essentials you need for quick answers.

Quick answer

Predecessor to Windows 7: Windows Vista (version 6.0)

RTM: November 2006

November 2006 Business availability: November 30, 2006

November 30, 2006 Consumer/general availability: January 30, 2007

End of extended support: April 11, 2017

Vista editions

Starter (select markets), Home Basic, Home Premium: Consumer tiers with Aero options varying by SKU.

Consumer tiers with Aero options varying by SKU. Business, Enterprise: Corporate features, domain join, advanced backup.

Corporate features, domain join, advanced backup. Ultimate: All features combined.

Hallmark features (why Vista mattered)

Aero Glass UI & DWM: New desktop compositor and visual effects.

New desktop compositor and visual effects. UAC: User Account Control to curb silent system changes.

User Account Control to curb silent system changes. DirectX 10 & new driver model: Graphics and stability groundwork for Windows 7.

Graphics and stability groundwork for Windows 7. Search & indexing: Start menu search and improved file indexing.

Start menu search and improved file indexing. BitLocker (Enterprise/Ultimate): Full-disk encryption for supported devices.

How Vista compares to Windows 7 (fast take)

Performance & polish: Windows 7 refined Vista’s architecture with better speed and memory handling.

Windows 7 refined Vista’s architecture with better speed and memory handling. Compatibility: Broader driver/app support in Windows 7.

Broader driver/app support in Windows 7. UI: Similar look, cleaner taskbar and window management in Windows 7.

FAQs

What’s the version number of Windows 7?

Windows 7 is version 6.1, following Vista’s 6.0.

Can you still use Vista online?

You can, but it’s not safe. Vista has been unsupported since 2017.

What came after Windows 7?

Windows 8 in 2012, then Windows 10 in 2015 and Windows 11 in 2021.