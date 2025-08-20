What was Before Windows 7? Windows Vista explained (version, dates, support)

How to

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

What was before Windows 7? Windows Vista. Here’s the short timeline and the essentials you need for quick answers.

Quick answer

  • Predecessor to Windows 7: Windows Vista (version 6.0)
  • RTM: November 2006
  • Business availability: November 30, 2006
  • Consumer/general availability: January 30, 2007
  • End of extended support: April 11, 2017

Vista editions

  • Starter (select markets), Home Basic, Home Premium: Consumer tiers with Aero options varying by SKU.
  • Business, Enterprise: Corporate features, domain join, advanced backup.
  • Ultimate: All features combined.

Hallmark features (why Vista mattered)

  • Aero Glass UI & DWM: New desktop compositor and visual effects.
  • UAC: User Account Control to curb silent system changes.
  • DirectX 10 & new driver model: Graphics and stability groundwork for Windows 7.
  • Search & indexing: Start menu search and improved file indexing.
  • BitLocker (Enterprise/Ultimate): Full-disk encryption for supported devices.

How Vista compares to Windows 7 (fast take)

  • Performance & polish: Windows 7 refined Vista’s architecture with better speed and memory handling.
  • Compatibility: Broader driver/app support in Windows 7.
  • UI: Similar look, cleaner taskbar and window management in Windows 7.

FAQs

What’s the version number of Windows 7?
Windows 7 is version 6.1, following Vista’s 6.0.

Can you still use Vista online?
You can, but it’s not safe. Vista has been unsupported since 2017.

What came after Windows 7?
Windows 8 in 2012, then Windows 10 in 2015 and Windows 11 in 2021.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages