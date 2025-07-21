Wheel World & More Hit Xbox Game Pass This Week (July 21–25)

Indie charm with Souls-style action

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

A new batch of games is heading to Xbox and Game Pass this week, between July 21 and 25. The lineup blends indie charm with Souls-style action, hidden object fun, and one very intense raccoon.

Things kick off July 22 with Wheel World, a bike-based open-world adventure launching day one on Xbox Game Pass. It’s all about customization and exploration, with plenty of scenery and stunts. That same day, Monument Valley 3 lands on Xbox Series X|S for $17.99. It’s a fresh take on the award-winning puzzle series. Also dropping July 22 is Abiotic Factor, a survival-crafting horror set in a crumbling underground lab.

July 23rd brings Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark RPG set in the Ming Dynasty, to Game Pass. Cubey: Blockbyte delivers fast platforming action, while Secret Paws – Cozy Offices brings cats and cluttered desks together for hidden-object lovers.

Also joining Xbox that day is Chess Battle, a cartoon-style take on the board game, and Rogue Raccoon, which is exactly what it sounds like, stealthy and chaotic.

The lineup continues July 24 with Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+, a new puzzle pack with Vocaloid flavor. Wheel World and Wuchang also expand to new platforms. Rounding things out on July 25 is Crowd City, a mobile-style crowd control brawler coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

