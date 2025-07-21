Wheel World & More Hit Xbox Game Pass This Week (July 21–25)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A new batch of games is heading to Xbox and Game Pass this week, between July 21 and 25. The lineup blends indie charm with Souls-style action, hidden object fun, and one very intense raccoon.

Things kick off July 22 with Wheel World, a bike-based open-world adventure launching day one on Xbox Game Pass. It’s all about customization and exploration, with plenty of scenery and stunts. That same day, Monument Valley 3 lands on Xbox Series X|S for $17.99. It’s a fresh take on the award-winning puzzle series. Also dropping July 22 is Abiotic Factor, a survival-crafting horror set in a crumbling underground lab.

July 23rd brings Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark RPG set in the Ming Dynasty, to Game Pass. Cubey: Blockbyte delivers fast platforming action, while Secret Paws – Cozy Offices brings cats and cluttered desks together for hidden-object lovers.

Also joining Xbox that day is Chess Battle, a cartoon-style take on the board game, and Rogue Raccoon, which is exactly what it sounds like, stealthy and chaotic.

The lineup continues July 24 with Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+, a new puzzle pack with Vocaloid flavor. Wheel World and Wuchang also expand to new platforms. Rounding things out on July 25 is Crowd City, a mobile-style crowd control brawler coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.