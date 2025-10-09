When Does COD: Black Ops 7 Beta End in the US & UK

The official, full release is set for November 14, 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta is ending today, Thursday, October 9, 2025. For players in the UK, the beta will conclude at 5:00 PM BST.

This extension grants an extra 24 hours of gameplay, allowing fans to experience new content and provide final feedback before the game’s official release on November 14.

COD: Black Ops 7 Beta End Confirmed Times

Here are the end times for the Black Ops 7 beta in various regions:

USA (PT) : 9:00 AM

: 9:00 AM USA (ET) : 12:00 PM

: 12:00 PM UK : 5:00 PM BST

: 5:00 PM BST Central Europe : 6:00 PM CEST

: 6:00 PM CEST India : 9:30 PM IST

: 9:30 PM IST Japan : 1:00 AM JST (Friday, October 10)

: 1:00 AM JST (Friday, October 10) Australia : 2:30 AM ACDT (Friday, October 10)

: 2:30 AM ACDT (Friday, October 10) New Zealand: 5:00 AM NZDT (Friday, October 10)

What to Do in Final Hours

With less than 24 hours remaining, you should:

Complete Challenges : Finish any remaining objectives to unlock exclusive beta rewards.

: Finish any remaining objectives to unlock exclusive beta rewards. Provide Feedback : Share your experiences and suggestions to help developers improve the game.

: Share your experiences and suggestions to help developers improve the game. Enjoy New Content: Explore the new map and modes introduced during the extended beta.

Remember, the beta is your last chance to influence the game’s development before its full release. Make the most of these final hours!

What Was Included in the Extended Beta?

Activision had introduced several updates during the extended beta period: