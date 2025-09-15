When Will Windows 12 be Released? Erm...

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After months of “Windows 12” rumors, Microsoft has set expectations for 2025: the next release is Windows 11 version 25H2. Insider builds are already out, and the public rollout is planned for the second half of the year, likely around early fall.

What makes 25H2 different is the way it arrives. Instead of a full OS swap like the jump from 23H2 to 24H2, 25H2 rides the same platform as 24H2 and installs like a small enablement update. In practice, that means a quick download, a restart, and you’re done. It’s built for speed and lower risk, with features landing in the 24H2 codebase first, then lighting up as they’re ready.

Don’t expect a dramatic redesign. 25H2 focuses on polish, reliability, management tweaks, and the ongoing expansion of AI-powered capabilities inside Windows 11. The strategy is clear: keep the Windows 11 brand, ship meaningful updates annually, and deliver new features through monthly cumulative updates rather than waiting for a big version bump.

The timing is convenient. Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025, and a near-instant 25H2 upgrade gives late movers a smooth on-ramp. Moving to 25H2 also resets your support window: 24 months for Home and Pro, 35 months for Enterprise.

Practical advice is simple. If you’re already on Windows 11 24H2, wait for Windows Update to offer 25H2 and enjoy the quick install. If you’re still on 23H2 or older, move to 24H2 now so 25H2 arrives as the lightweight upgrade it’s designed to be. And if you’re on Windows 10, plan your jump or budget for ESU if you absolutely must stay put.

Bottom line: stop refreshing for Windows 12. 2025 belongs to Windows 11 25H2, and that’s a good thing if you want a fast, low-drama upgrade.