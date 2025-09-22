Wicked 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After the first Wicked movie hit theaters in 2024, the story of Elphaba and Glinda is far from over. The two-part adaptation of the Broadway hit continues with Wicked 2, officially titled Wicked: For Good. The sequel promises to add new songs and expanded scenes. Here’s everything you should know.

Wicked 2 Story and Setting

In this sequel, Elphaba lives in exile, branded the Wicked Witch, fighting for the voiceless Animals of Oz. Glinda, meanwhile, basks in her rising fame within Emerald City, preparing for a royal wedding with Fiyero. Their split brings tension and moral conflict, with Madame Morrible and the Wizard weaving themselves deeper into the story. The clash of power, loyalty, and perception drives the drama to its conclusion.

Universal has locked in November 21, 2025, for the global release of Wicked 2. The date was moved forward to avoid holiday competition, giving it a prime launch window. It will be released in multiple formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX, so audiences can experience the magic on a bigger scale.

Wicked 2 Cast and Characters

The sequel brings back:

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

as Elphaba Ariana Grande as Glinda

as Glinda Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

as Fiyero Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard

as the Wizard Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Supporting roles include Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Bronwyn James. Broadway veteran Kerry Ellis also makes a cameo.

Music and New Additions

Like the first part, Wicked: For Good adapts songs from the original musical, focusing on Act II numbers. But it won’t stop there, composer Stephen Schwartz confirmed new tracks written for the film.

These include “No Place Like Home” (for Elphaba), “The Girl in the Bubble” (for Glinda), and the rarely heard “The Wicked Witch of the East.” The soundtrack will be released alongside the film in November.

