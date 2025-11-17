Windows 10 Gets Setup, Recovery Improvements under KB5069340, KB5068795, KB5068790, KB5068794 & KB5068789

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft has released the latest dynamic updates for Windows 10 under the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. These updates aim to make the Windows Recovery Environment smoother and improve Setup files used during upgrades.

Dynamic Updates are applied to existing Windows images before deployment. They include fixes for Setup.exe, SafeOS for WinRE, and help preserve Language Pack and Features on Demand content.

Per Microsoft, the November 2025 dynamic update lineup for Windows 10 includes:

KB5069340: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, versions 21H2 and 22H2, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

KB5068795: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates.

KB5068790: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

KB5068794: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates.

KB5068789: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

All updates will install automatically via Windows Update. Alternatively, you can download them manually from Microsoft’s Update Catalog here: KB5069340, KB5068795, KB5068790, KB5068794, and KB5068789.