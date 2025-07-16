Windows 11 Clean Installs Now Include Fully Updated Apps Out of the Box

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is finally making changes to how Windows 11 ships with its stock apps. This shift is more than just a cleanup. In a new blog post, Microsoft confirmed that newer Windows Media images now include fully updated versions of inbox apps. That means you won’t have to wait for the system to pull them from the Microsoft Store the first time you launch them.

Previously, many of these apps were basically stubs. You’d open something like Calculator or Notepad, only to trigger a download. It saved time during setup, but it wasn’t ideal. Now, Microsoft says the change is about two things: security and convenience.

Updated apps mean fewer vulnerabilities tied to old versions sitting in the default installation. And with everything ready from the get-go, there’s no more waiting for app downloads on a fresh install.

The new experience is rolling out with Windows 11 version 24H2. It includes pre-installed updates for 36 apps, like Snipping Tool, Clipchamp, Photos, Media Player, Paint, Notepad, and Xbox Game Bar. The Microsoft Store itself also gets the same preloaded treatment.

On the enterprise side, Windows Server 2025 install media will now ship with the latest App Installer and Windows Security tools built in. For users doing clean installs, you can grab the refreshed Windows 11 image using the Media Creation Tool. IT pros and admins can find the updated media via the Microsoft 365 admin center or Azure Marketplace.