If you’ve been keeping an eye on Steam trends lately, you probably saw this coming. Valve has published its November 2025 Hardware & Software Survey, and it reveals that Windows 11 keeps climbing. As Microsoft has ended support for Windows 10, it’s no surprise to report that the legacy OS keeps sliding. Interestingly, Linux has quietly grabbed another all-time high.

Per the survey, Windows 11 now sits at 65.59%, grabbing another two full points in a single month. Windows 10 drops again, to 29.06%, continuing its downward trend as more players have feen forced to finally make the jump. Windows 7 is barely hanging on with 0.08%, which is mostly just nostalgia at this point.

Overall, Windows still dominates Steam machines with 94.79%, but that tiny dip has strsight up favored Linux. With Windows 10 officially out of support, a lot of gamers seem to be exploring other options, and Linux ends up taking the win. It’s now at 3.2%, the highest share it has ever recorded on Steam. macOS, meanwhile, drops to 2.02%, keeping a distant third place.

As far as hardward trend is concerned, NVIDIA continues to run the show, but there’s a new GPU at the top. The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is now the most popular graphics card in Valve’s survey at 4.22%, overtaking the desktop RTX 3060 at 4.16%. The RTX 3050 holds its usual third spot at 2.96%. In total, 73.83% of surveyed PCs run an NVIDIA card, 18.05% use AMD, and 7.74% rely on Intel.

None of that will shock anyone, but the ongoing shift from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and in midst of that Linux is slowly making its way. If Windows 10’s retirement continues nudging players toward alternatives, expect those figures to shake-up a bit in the next survey, too.