Windows 11 test build kills more local‑account hacks — Microsoft account now required
New Dev and Beta builds remove the ‘bypassnro’ and ‘ms‑cxh:localonly’ tricks. Microsoft also adds a small perk: a command to choose your C:\Users folder name during setup.
Quick take
- Microsoft removed known ‘local‑only’ commands from the Windows 11 setup (OOBE) in Dev build 26220.6772 and Beta build 26120.6772.
- The popular OOBE\BYPASSNRO and “start ms‑cxh:localonly” methods no longer work in these previews.
- Microsoft says users must complete setup with an internet connection and a Microsoft account.
- A new command, SetDefaultUserFolder.cmd, lets you pick a shorter C:\Users\ during setup.
Why it matters
- This continues Microsoft’s multi‑year push to make a Microsoft account the default for consumer PCs.
- It reduces easy paths to a purely local account during first‑run, and may affect privacy‑minded or offline setups.
- Enterprises and managed devices aren’t the target here, but home and small‑office DIY installs will notice the change.
What changed in setup
- Removed: quick command‑line workarounds that spawned the local‑account screen (like OOBE\BYPASSNRO and ms‑cxh:localonly).
- New: the option to set your default user‑folder name during OOBE via Command Prompt → cd oobe → SetDefaultUserFolder.cmd (16‑char limit).
- Expectation: complete OOBE online and sign in with a Microsoft account to finish setup.
Does ‘Domain join’ still work on Pro?
- Some testers report the “Join a domain instead” path still appears on Pro and can land you in a local account. Behavior may change as Microsoft iterates builds.
- Plan for this to tighten further. For now, results can vary by build and installer.
Workarounds after setup
- You can still switch the signed‑in account to a local account in Settings → Accounts → Your info → “Sign in with a local account instead.”
- Advanced users can also use unattended images or provisioning tools, but that’s more complex than the old Shift+F10 tricks.
Timeline & availability
- These changes are live in Windows Insider preview builds (Dev and Beta) released the week of October 6, 2025.
- Microsoft hasn’t given an exact public release date. Features in Insider builds can ship in an upcoming cumulative update or the next annual release.
Bottom line
- Windows 11’s setup is closing the door on local‑account shortcuts, with a small consolation: cleaner user‑folder names. If you need a local account, plan to convert post‑setup or use advanced deployment methods.
