Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0983 and File Explorer Crashes Fixed in Latest Insider Builds

If you’ve been facing the 0x800f0983 error while trying to install recent Windows updates, Microsoft has finally addressed the issue in its latest Insider builds for Windows 11. The fix is rolling out through Build 26220.6972 in the Dev Channel (25H2) and Build 26120.6972 in the Beta Channel (24H2) under KB5067106.

Both updates, released today, aim to resolve several long-standing bugs that have frustrated Insider over the past few builds. The update also addresses a “Catastrophic Error (0x8000FFFF)” in File Explorer that appeared when users tried to extract large archive files over 1.5GB in size.

In addition, a bug that caused an old white toolbar to randomly appear in File Explorer has also been fixed. Microsoft also fixed a display issue where videos and games appeared red, along with a window refresh bug that caused partially stuck content when switching between full-screen apps.

For those with high-resolution monitors, performance has been improved when apps query display modes, reducing occasional stutters.

Moreover, the update also fixes a hang affecting Outlook login prompts, issues with Remote Credential Guard, and print preview freezes in Chromium-based browsers.