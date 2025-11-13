Windows 11 Users Push Back as Microsoft Exec Says It’s "Evolving into an Agentic OS"

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

If you thought Microsoft’s AI focus had reached its peak, think again. In a post shared on X, Windows president Pavan Davuluri says that the operating system is “evolving into an agentic OS.” The post was supposed to highlight Windows’ role in powering AI workloads, but unfortunately, it triggered a backlash from users.

Many took Davuluri’s comment as another sign that Microsoft is steering the OS too far toward automation and away from user control. The replies on X were overwhelmingly negative.

From the looks of it, Windows users seem quite exhausted by Copilot pop-ups, forced Microsoft account logins, and recurring update issues that already make the OS feel intrusive.

While Davuluri’s post focused on the future of Windows as an AI platform, the audience reaction suggests a widening gap between Microsoft’s ambitions and what its users actually want. Many are calling for the company to fix stability and performance issues before layering on more AI features.

Microsoft has been pushing hard on AI, be it Copilot or Windows 11 as a whole. But the fact that users are frustrated with the ongoing development, the company may need to prove that its so-called “agentic OS” won’t replace user choice with algorithmic control.

Speaking of AI, Microsoft has also announced Fairwater, which it calls an AI superfactory. The facility is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been built to power the next era of hyperscale AI computing. What are your thoughts about the AI push? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.