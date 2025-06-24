Windows Might Fail to Start After June 11 Update: Here's What to Do

Installed the June 2025 Windows update and now your PC won’t boot? Microsoft has confirmed a startup failure issue caused by June cumulative patches (especially KB5060533/K5060531 series) on certain devices – including PCs running Windows 10/11 and Surface Hub v1.

This guide explains exactly what’s going on, how to fix it quickly, and how to prevent it going forward.

✅ Step 1: Understand the Boot-Failure Issue

Problem or Scenario

After installing the June 10/11, 2025 security updates, affected devices may show a boot error, such as “Secure Boot Violation” or hang before starting Windows.

Surface Hub v1 devices with KB5060533 can’t boot due to Secure Boot signing issues

can’t boot due to Secure Boot signing issues Windows 11 24H2 installs of KB5060842 were temporarily paused by Microsoft for some PCs due to unspecified compatibility problems

Solution Steps

Run Settings → Windows Update , enable Get the latest updates , then check again.

, enable , then check again. Microsoft is rolling out KB5062324 config update to fix failed scans

to fix failed scans A revised version of KB5060842 is available; if you’re blocked, uninstall any previous KB and retry once available.

Why It Works

Microsoft throttles and replaces problematic updates with fixed versions to restore normal boot functionality

✅ Step 3: Surface Hub v1 – Install Hotfix KB5063159

Problem or Scenario

Surface Hub v1 devices hit the Secure Boot Violation error after KB5060533.

Solution Steps

Don’t install KB5060533.

Don't install KB5060533.

Instead, Microsoft released KB5063159 specifically to resolve the Secure Boot failure.

Install via Settings or the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Why It Works

This hotfix restores proper Secure Boot signatures and prevents the error from recurring.

Solution Steps

Navigate to Settings → Windows Update → Update History → Uninstall Updates

Remove the June update (e.g., KB5060533 or KB5060842)

Reboot to restore functionality temporarily

Reinstall the fixed update once re-released

Why It Works

Rolling back removes the source of the boot issue until a corrected patch is made available.

Solution Steps

Keep Windows Update set to auto-check

set to auto-check Watch for KB5062324 and KB5063060 OOB (out-of-band) patches

Watch for KB5062324 and KB5063060 OOB (out-of-band) patches

Reddit users confirm revised updates are now being pushed

Why It Works

OOB updates are released off-cycle to patch critical issues like installation or boot failures quickly.

🧩 Summary Table