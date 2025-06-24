Windows Might Fail to Start After June 11 Update: Here's What to Do

Windows 11

by Radu Tyrsina 



Installed the June 2025 Windows update and now your PC won’t boot? Microsoft has confirmed a startup failure issue caused by June cumulative patches (especially KB5060533/K5060531 series) on certain devices – including PCs running Windows 10/11 and Surface Hub v1.

This guide explains exactly what’s going on, how to fix it quickly, and how to prevent it going forward.

Table of contents

✅ Step 1: Understand the Boot-Failure Issue

Problem or Scenario

After installing the June 10/11, 2025 security updates, affected devices may show a boot error, such as “Secure Boot Violation” or hang before starting Windows.

  • Surface Hub v1 devices with KB5060533 can’t boot due to Secure Boot signing issues 
  • Windows 11 24H2 installs of KB5060842 were temporarily paused by Microsoft for some PCs due to unspecified compatibility problems 

✅ Step 2: Install Revised or Replacement Update

Solution Steps

  • Run Settings → Windows Update, enable Get the latest updates, then check again.
  • Microsoft is rolling out KB5062324 config update to fix failed scans 
  • A revised version of KB5060842 is available; if you’re blocked, uninstall any previous KB and retry once available.

Why It Works

Microsoft throttles and replaces problematic updates with fixed versions to restore normal boot functionality

✅ Step 3: Surface Hub v1 – Install Hotfix KB5063159

Problem or Scenario

Surface Hub v1 devices hit the Secure Boot Violation error after KB5060533.

Solution Steps

Why It Works

This hotfix restores proper Secure Boot signatures and prevents the error from recurring.

✅ Step 4: Uninstall Problematic Update (Temporarily)

Solution Steps

  • Navigate to Settings → Windows Update → Update History → Uninstall Updates
  • Remove the June update (e.g., KB5060533 or KB5060842)
  • Reboot to restore functionality temporarily
  • Reinstall the fixed update once re-released

Why It Works

Rolling back removes the source of the boot issue until a corrected patch is made available.

✅ Step 5: Watch for Configuration and OOB Updates

Solution Steps

Why It Works

OOB updates are released off-cycle to patch critical issues like installation or boot failures quickly.

🧩 Summary Table

IssueFix
PC won’t boot after June updateUninstall update → check Windows Update for revised patch
Surface Hub v1 device won’t startSkip KB5060533 → install KB5063159 hotfix
Windows 11 Update scan failsInstall KB5062324 config fix via Windows Update
Still stuckManually uninstall bad KB, then install repair version after reboot

