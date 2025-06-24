Windows Might Fail to Start After June 11 Update: Here's What to Do
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Installed the June 2025 Windows update and now your PC won’t boot? Microsoft has confirmed a startup failure issue caused by June cumulative patches (especially KB5060533/K5060531 series) on certain devices – including PCs running Windows 10/11 and Surface Hub v1.
This guide explains exactly what’s going on, how to fix it quickly, and how to prevent it going forward.
Table of contents
- ✅ Step 1: Understand the Boot-Failure Issue
- ✅ Step 2: Install Revised or Replacement Update
- ✅ Step 3: Surface Hub v1 – Install Hotfix KB5063159
- ✅ Step 4: Uninstall Problematic Update (Temporarily)
- ✅ Step 5: Watch for Configuration and OOB Updates
- 🧩 Summary Table
✅ Step 1: Understand the Boot-Failure Issue
Problem or Scenario
After installing the June 10/11, 2025 security updates, affected devices may show a boot error, such as “Secure Boot Violation” or hang before starting Windows.
- Surface Hub v1 devices with KB5060533 can’t boot due to Secure Boot signing issues
- Windows 11 24H2 installs of KB5060842 were temporarily paused by Microsoft for some PCs due to unspecified compatibility problems
✅ Step 2: Install Revised or Replacement Update
Solution Steps
- Run Settings → Windows Update, enable Get the latest updates, then check again.
- Microsoft is rolling out KB5062324 config update to fix failed scans
- A revised version of KB5060842 is available; if you’re blocked, uninstall any previous KB and retry once available.
Why It Works
Microsoft throttles and replaces problematic updates with fixed versions to restore normal boot functionality
✅ Step 3: Surface Hub v1 – Install Hotfix KB5063159
Problem or Scenario
Surface Hub v1 devices hit the Secure Boot Violation error after KB5060533.
Solution Steps
- Don’t install KB5060533.
- Instead, Microsoft released KB5063159 specifically to resolve the Secure Boot failure en.wikipedia.org+14neowin.net+14bleepingcomputer.com+14pcworld.com.
- Install via Settings or the Microsoft Update Catalog.
Why It Works
This hotfix restores proper Secure Boot signatures and prevents the error from recurring.
✅ Step 4: Uninstall Problematic Update (Temporarily)
Solution Steps
- Navigate to Settings → Windows Update → Update History → Uninstall Updates
- Remove the June update (e.g., KB5060533 or KB5060842)
- Reboot to restore functionality temporarily
- Reinstall the fixed update once re-released
Why It Works
Rolling back removes the source of the boot issue until a corrected patch is made available.
✅ Step 5: Watch for Configuration and OOB Updates
Solution Steps
- Keep Windows Update set to auto-check
- Watch for KB5062324 and KB5063060 OOB (out-of-band) patches
- Reddit users confirm revised updates are now being pushed bleepingcomputer.com+6learn.microsoft.com+6neowin.net+6pcworld.combleepingcomputer.com
Why It Works
OOB updates are released off-cycle to patch critical issues like installation or boot failures quickly.
🧩 Summary Table
|Issue
|Fix
|PC won’t boot after June update
|Uninstall update → check Windows Update for revised patch
|Surface Hub v1 device won’t start
|Skip KB5060533 → install KB5063159 hotfix
|Windows 11 Update scan fails
|Install KB5062324 config fix via Windows Update
|Still stuck
|Manually uninstall bad KB, then install repair version after reboot
User forum
0 messages