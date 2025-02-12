Windows Recall will introduce the ability to filter apps and websites from being captured by the app

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows Recall has been available to insiders for quite some time now, and Microsoft is testing grounds with it before releasing it to the general public. Soon, the controversial AI-powered tool will be enhanced with the ability to filter apps and websites from being captured in snapshots.

The Redmond-based tech giant teased this right when Windows Recall started to become a popular topic of discussion in the tech world (for all the bad reasons, of course), in an effort to assure people the tool was safe, and not a danger to their privacy and security.

The new enhancement was spotted by popular Insider, @phantomofearth, in the latest Build to the Dev and Beta Channels. It will appear as a quick settings page that lets users manage which websites and apps should be filtered.

A nice tidbit coming soon to Dev/(24H2) Beta Insiders trying out Recall: the quick settings page for it will let you manage app/website filter lists — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) February 11, 2025

The enhancement should also inform users whether sensitive information filtering is on or off. This means that users can completely hide data such as passwords, credit card numbers, and so on from being captured by Windows Recall.

Currently, the long-awaited Recall enhancement is not available to Insiders, but it will come out soon.

Photo credits: @phantomofearth