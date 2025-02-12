Windows Recall will introduce the ability to filter apps and websites from being captured by the app

The enhancement was spotted in the latest Insider builds.

by Flavius Floare 

Windows Recall filter

Windows Recall has been available to insiders for quite some time now, and Microsoft is testing grounds with it before releasing it to the general public. Soon, the controversial AI-powered tool will be enhanced with the ability to filter apps and websites from being captured in snapshots.

The Redmond-based tech giant teased this right when Windows Recall started to become a popular topic of discussion in the tech world (for all the bad reasons, of course), in an effort to assure people the tool was safe, and not a danger to their privacy and security.

The new enhancement was spotted by popular Insider, @phantomofearth, in the latest Build to the Dev and Beta Channels. It will appear as a quick settings page that lets users manage which websites and apps should be filtered.

The enhancement should also inform users whether sensitive information filtering is on or off. This means that users can completely hide data such as passwords, credit card numbers, and so on from being captured by Windows Recall.

Currently, the long-awaited Recall enhancement is not available to Insiders, but it will come out soon.

Photo credits: @phantomofearth

