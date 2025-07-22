Windows Server 2019 Update Triggers Cluster Failures and VM Restarts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The latest Windows Server 2019 security update is causing trouble for IT admins. After installing July’s KB5062557 patch, organizations are seeing Cluster services fail and virtual machines (VM) restart repeatedly.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft warned that the update can cause Cluster nodes to drop out, rejoin attempts to fail, and BitLocker errors on Cluster Shared Volumes. That’s not all; logs are reportedly showing Event ID 7031, linked to service crashes, as a common symptom.

The company hasn’t released a public patch yet. Instead, it’s asking affected businesses to reach out to Microsoft Support directly for mitigation help.

“We are working to include the resolution in a future Windows update,” Microsoft said. Once the fix goes live, companies won’t need to keep applying support’s workaround.

The impact is serious for environments relying on high availability. Cluster failures mean some workloads may experience disruption, and in some cases, quarantined nodes or frequent VM restarts.