Windows Server vNext Build 26334 introduces next level protection for servers

Microsoft has recently released a fresh build of the upcoming Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview, which uses Windows Server vNext. The new preview build is now available for download.

The latest Windows Server vNext Preview Build 26334 has the Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions. It also has an Annual Channel for Container Host and the Azure Edition for VM evaluation only. In this preview, Microsoft continues to brand the OS as Windows Server 2025, and Insiders are asked to refer to it as Windows Server vNext Preview.

The new build will be installed automatically for Windows Server Insider participants enrolled in the Server Flighting program. However, Windows Server Insiders are advised that this will be the last Windows Server Insider Preview until January 2025.

The new build comes with Windows Defender Application Control for Business (WDAC), a security feature that helps reduce a server’s attack surface by enforcing a list of allowed software. Microsoft defines a default policy that supports this feature, which can be applied to a server via PowerShell cmdlets.

Windows Admin Center (WAC), a web-based management interface for Windows Server, can now be easily installed on Windows Server preview builds, starting with Windows Server vNext Preview Build 26252. It can also be downloaded and installed via an in-OS app on a preview build.

Finally, Windows Server Insiders enrolled in the Server Flighting program should receive the Windows Server vNext Preview Build 26334 automatically later today. For those who haven’t enrolled, you can do so in the Windows Admin Center or by using a PowerShell script. To learn more about Windows Server Flighting, check out our previous coverage.

There are also a few known issues in this new release, including a problem with the Windows Server Insider Preview build that will cause it to expire on September 15, 2025. The Windows Server Insider Preview build will be offered as a free update to existing Windows Server Preview customers through Windows Update. Microsoft is also making the build available as an ISO file to users who want to install the OS clean.

You can read Windows Server Build 26334’s full changelog here.

In other news, Microsoft finally released Windows Recall to Windows 11 Insiders within the Dev Channel, including on those Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel processors.