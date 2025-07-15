Windsurf Joins Forces With Cognition After Google Deal

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windsurf, the agentic IDE that lets users turn natural language into working code, is entering a new chapter, this time under Cognition. To catch you up, it’s the same startup that’s behind the autonomous dev agent Devin.

In an announcement shared on Windsurf’s blog, the company confirmed it’s merging with Cognition to create what they call a new “human-AI collaboration model.” This combo pairs Devin’s ability to take on entire engineering tasks with Windsurf’s intuitive IDE features like Tab and Cascade, designed to support hands-on developers who want help without losing control.

According to new Windsurf CEO Jeff Wang, the vision is clear: let “a team of Devins” handle big chunks of work, while devs use Windsurf for the hard parts, then bring it all together in one space. It’s not full automation, they say, but “human-AI amplification.”

This news comes just days after Windsurf’s former CEO and key researchers left for Google in a $2.4 billion deal that included a non-exclusive license to Windsurf’s tech. Now, the big question is what happens to Windsurf’s free tier?

At the time of writing, users still get unlimited access to SWE-1-Lite, a powerful coding agent inside the IDE. But Devin doesn’t have a free plan, and the cost of running AI code tools at scale is no joke. There’s a good chance Windsurf’s generous access could shrink, now that it’s aligned with a more commercial model.

Windsurf says the goal is to support developers, not replace them. But in practice, fewer people will likely be needed to build more. Whether this partnership shapes the future of coding or just pricing tiers remains to be seen.