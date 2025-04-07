With Copilot Avatar, Microsoft will finally bring Clippy back

The company hasn't revealed a release date.

by Flavius Floare 

Copilot Avatar

Microsoft turned 50 last week, and as part of the celebration, the Redmond-based tech giant announced some big things coming to Copilot, including a Copilot Avatar capability.

You know how we said not so long ago that Microsoft should bring all assistant characters back after it teased Clippy at the beginning of the year?

Well, it seems the company might do just that: Among the innovative features, Copilot Avatar will allow users to customize Copilot’s appearance with a virtual face or body.

This feature aims to add a layer of personality and relatability to the AI, making interactions more engaging.

There’s speculation about bringing back nostalgic characters like Clippy in a modernized form, which could resonate with long-time Microsoft users.

But the other characters are not out of the question. Assistants such as Rover, Mother Earth, F1, Earl, The Dot, or even Cortana, for that matter, might make a comeback.

For now, though, Microsoft hasn’t specified when this feature will be available to the public, and it only said that it’s early in development. Still, the goal is to make Copilot more engaging, fun, and customizable. However, the Redmond-based tech giant will announce to users when the preview is available.

