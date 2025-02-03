With PowerToys Advanced Paste you can instantly convert audio and video files

Converting your audio and video in the paste action? Take my money!

Last year, Microsoft PowerToys had a huge update to version 0.83 with many important features, but soon. the toolbox will get another exciting improvement.

As reported by NeoWin, PowerToys will soon get an advanced Paste feature that will allow you to transcode your audio and video on the fly. When you paste an audio or video file, you will be able to convert it straight to MP3, and when you paste a video, you will have the option to save it as MP4 (H.264/AAC). The best part is that you won’t lose any quality of the audio or video in the process.

Source: GitHub

But that’s not all. Here are some additional improvements, as described by the developer on the GitHub page:

Paste actions are now cancellable via a cancel button – this is useful for media transcoding but also for other potentially long-running actions such as Paste with AI.

Paste actions can now display their fractional progress via a progress-ring – this may be useful for other paste actions in future, but is for now only used by media transcoding.

Source: GitHub

The Advanced Paste menu will show the available paste options for your media. However, you can also use the Ctrl + 1 and Ctrl + 2 shortcuts directly.

The new Advanced Paste feature will come in late February, with version 0.89 of the app. Of course, you will have to download and install PowerToys because it’s not built into Windows 11.

We really recommend installing the toolbox because it has a ton of features worth using such as Image Resizer, Mouse Without Borders, Text Extractor, and many others.

There are many video converters out there, but imagine doing that with a simple Paste action. If you’re already using PowerToys, let us know which tools you’re using in your daily routine.