Word for Windows Gets Major Accessibility Upgrade for Keyboard and Narrator Users

If you use Word on Windows and rely on keyboard shortcuts or screen readers, the latest update will feel immediately useful to you. In the latest Version 2511 (Build 19422.20000 and up), Microsoft has fixed one of the long-standing issues. Here I’m talking about navigating comments efficiently.

If you ever have reviewed documents with threaded comments, you must be aware of how clunky the workflow can get. And that’s especially true with Narrator or other screen readers like JAWS and NVDA. Microsoft was apparently aware of the same, and has changed a few things:

Smarter use of Home/End : The Home and End keys now behave contextually. Depending on where your focus is – on a comment card, comment thread, or section of text – using the Home or End key now moves you to the beginning or end of that section respectively, making navigation much more seamless.

: The and keys now behave contextually. Depending on where your focus is – on a comment card, comment thread, or section of text – using the Home or End key now moves you to the beginning or end of that section respectively, making navigation much more seamless. More intuitive Esc behavior : Pressing Esc now reliably moves focus back through your workflow, from thread to card, and from card to canvas – rather than sending you directly back to the canvas – helping you stay oriented.

: Pressing now reliably moves focus back through your workflow, from thread to card, and from card to canvas – rather than sending you directly back to the canvas – helping you stay oriented. New Narrator shortcut : For users reading documents with Narrator, we’ve introduced a powerful new shortcut: Ctrl + Shift + ’ . This simple shortcut lets users hear the full context of a comment, such as the comment author’s name, any assigned task, and the number of replies (if applicable) – all without having to leave the canvas or shift focus. If the focus is already on a comment card, pressing the same shortcut reads out the commented text range, so users always know what part of the document the comment refers to. If there’s no comment on the selected text, Narrator will announce that clearly, removing any guesswork.

: For users reading documents with Narrator, we’ve introduced a powerful new shortcut: + . This simple shortcut lets users hear the full context of a comment, such as the comment author’s name, any assigned task, and the number of replies (if applicable) – all without having to leave the canvas or shift focus. If the focus is already on a comment card, pressing the same shortcut reads out the commented text range, so users always know what part of the document the comment refers to. If there’s no comment on the selected text, Narrator will announce that clearly, removing any guesswork. Refined Tab order in expanded comment cards : Tab stops are now logically grouped, and there are fewer tab stops to limit interruptions: They’ll first navigate to the comment in the thread (for example, “Comment 2 of 5”), then thread actions (such as Like or Edit comment ), then the @mention or reply field.

: Tab stops are now logically grouped, and there are fewer tab stops to limit interruptions: They’ll first navigate to the comment in the thread (for example, “Comment 2 of 5”), then thread actions (such as or ), then the field. Cross-page navigation in contextual view: You can now navigate seamlessly across comments in contextual view, even when they span across pages, using the down arrow key. Previously, pressing the down arrow key would stop at the end of a page.

The update is rolling out now, so if you’re on the latest Word for Windows Insider build, you should already have the improved navigation. For everyone else, it’ll land with upcoming updates.