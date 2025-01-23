A Character With That Name Already Exists Error in WoW [Fix]

Simply logging out for 15 minutes or more can help with this error

If you ever encounter A character with that name already exists WoW error, you won’t be able to use that character, and this can be a problem. However, there are several ways to fix this issue, and today we’re going to show you how to do it.

Why does WoW keep saying a character with that name already exists?

This happens if you don’t log out of the character properly. This means that your character is still in the game, according to the server.

How can I fix A character with that name already exists WoW error?

Before we start, if you have a character open on a mobile app, close the app and check if that helps.

1. Use Stuck Character Service

Log in to a different character. Next, go to Help Request and select Contact Support. Choose In game issues and then Character Problem. Select Stuck Character service and then Continue.

Select your character and wait. Don’t select the character multiple times as it can interfere with the process.



Once the process is finished, you should be able to log back into your character.

2. Log in to another character

Log in to another character. Now log out properly.

Restart the game. Check if the original character works. If not, log out for 10-15 minutes, sometimes more, and log back in again.

This is a common error and A character with that name already exists message was reported in both War Within and Classic. Did you find a different way to fix this? If so, share it with us in the comments section below.

This isn’t the only error you can encounter, and we wrote about Error creating character in WoW in our earlier guides, so don’t miss it.